WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a chilly morning, rain will begin and continue throughout the afternoon and evening. Today, be sure to grab your rain jacket and/or your umbrella before you head out the door; because both will be needed during the late morning, afternoon, and evening. An upper level low pressure system will drop down over southeastern Texas and begin pushing rain and isolated thunderstorms into the ArkLaMiss. Thankfully the risk for strong to severe storms is relatively low here in the ArkLaMiss, but bouts of heavy rainfall will continue into your afternoon. Watch out for potential flash flooding on your way home from school or work.

