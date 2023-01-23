Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Binghamton Police Investigating Death of East Side Resident
Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Binghamton resident. Police officers were sent to a home at 3 Whiting Street on the city's East Side shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Detective Captain Cory Minor said a death investigation is underway. He declined to release the name...
Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
Sheriff updates condition of man stabbed during Big Flats standoff
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement has released more information on the status of the man stabbed in Big Flats late last week which led to a 3-hour-long standoff. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joseph Hartford of Big Flats was stabbed on January 20 at a home on Burkeshire Drive. Immediately after […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police Charge Man After Separate Incidents on January 11th
The Endicott Police Department has charged a man with several charges after two separate incidents on January 11th. The department says David Scanlin, who has no permanent address, was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, and Arson in the 3rd degree. The first...
Man arrested for arson and stealing a car in Endicott
Earlier this month, a man was taken into custody in Endicott following a string of felony crimes.
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
Cortland man threatened to kill victim with kitchen knife
According to police, Tristen Libbey was involved in an argument with an adult female when he displayed a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill the woman with it.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15
According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
2 charged following shooting in Endicott
Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.
Addison man arrested on rape charge
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
cnycentral.com
Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests in the county for various incidents. A Newark Valley man was charged after an investigation into a motor vehicle crash at 12:37 a.m. on January 7 on State Route 17 in the Town of Nichols. Eric E. Farrell was charged with DWI and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge
The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge. Kemonei M. Byrd pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. According to the D.A., Byrd was found in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, an illegal loaded 9-millimeter handgun, and $909...
wxhc.com
Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI
Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Facing Drug Charges
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Binghamton man is facing drug charges. According to the sheriff's office, Haven M. Strong is accused of knowingly entering the sheriff's correctional facility with a quantity of a controlled substance. Strong was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a...
Inmate allegedly brought drugs into Broome County Jail
A Binghamton man is accused of knowingly bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.
cnycentral.com
Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty on Weapon Charge
A Montrose, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of a weapon charge in court Monday morning. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Jason E. Gerhard was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree. This stems from an incident in February 2022 on Patch Road in...
