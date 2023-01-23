ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

WETM 18 News

Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Police Charge Man After Separate Incidents on January 11th

The Endicott Police Department has charged a man with several charges after two separate incidents on January 11th. The department says David Scanlin, who has no permanent address, was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, and Arson in the 3rd degree. The first...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15

According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Addison man arrested on rape charge

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
ADDISON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests in the county for various incidents. A Newark Valley man was charged after an investigation into a motor vehicle crash at 12:37 a.m. on January 7 on State Route 17 in the Town of Nichols. Eric E. Farrell was charged with DWI and...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge

The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge. Kemonei M. Byrd pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. According to the D.A., Byrd was found in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, an illegal loaded 9-millimeter handgun, and $909...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI

Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Facing Drug Charges

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Binghamton man is facing drug charges. According to the sheriff's office, Haven M. Strong is accused of knowingly entering the sheriff's correctional facility with a quantity of a controlled substance. Strong was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a...
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty on Weapon Charge

A Montrose, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of a weapon charge in court Monday morning. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Jason E. Gerhard was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree. This stems from an incident in February 2022 on Patch Road in...
MONTROSE, PA

