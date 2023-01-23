ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

The Hockey News’ People of Power and Influence 2023: Allan Walsh

On top of the big client list (Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Huberdeau), Octagon Hockey's Allan Walsh is well-known as a players' advocate when it comes to health and labor issues. This is a sneak peek of The Hockey News' 100 People of Power and Influence list. To see the full list,...
Clayton News Daily

Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
SAN JOSE, CA
Tri-City Herald

Rangers host the Golden Knights following Chytil’s 2-goal showing

Vegas Golden Knights (29-17-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (26-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Vegas Golden Knights after Filip Chytil's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Rangers' 3-2 overtime loss. New York has gone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview

Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
NHL

Louie DeBrusk talks McDavid, Bruins on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Other topics include Devils at Trade Deadline, All-Star Game lines. Louie DeBrusk knows he's in a fortunate position these days. Not only is the former NHL player a television analyst for the Edmonton Oilers, his son, Jake, is a forward for the Boston Bruins. "I'm not complaining, that's for sure,"...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for January 24

* William Nylander put up a four-point second period to lead the Maple Leafs to a comeback win, getting help from Ilya Samsonov who became the fourth goaltender in the past 40 years to post a 14-game home point streak from the start of a season. * Owen Power became...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Longmont Leader

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
DENVER, CO

