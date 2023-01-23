Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
DeSantis holds news conference in Miami
MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday afternoon in Miami. The livestream has ended.
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers look to pass measure on hate crimes, increased penalties after antisemitic incidents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After incidents such as antisemitic messages reportedly being projected on buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging...
News4Jax.com
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and...
News4Jax.com
Florida group wants to create law that allows terminally ill people to decide their death following shooting at Daytona Beach hospital
A Florida group is advocating for terminally ill people to have the right to request a doctor to provide them medication to end their suffering after a 76-year-old woman fatally shot her husband in a Daytona Beach hospital, according to Daytona Beach authorities. According to authorities, Ellen Gilland and her...
News4Jax.com
City Council deciding how to spend $94M in Better Jax Plan surplus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 23 years since Jacksonville voters agreed to raise the sales tax by a half cent to improve the city with major road and public projects. It’s called the Better Jacksonville Plan, and that’s how the city paid for the courthouse, arena, ballpark and downtown library.
News4Jax.com
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff calls beating of Tyre Nichols ‘reprehensible, inexcusable’ after video footage is released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement Saturday following the release of video footage showing multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in early January. The video, released Friday, has since sparked various protests across the county in response to the 29-year-old being brutally...
News4Jax.com
This group works to find affordable housing for St. Johns County’s homeless population, a mission that’s getting harder
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County is in the middle of what some are calling an affordable housing crisis. Rents and home prices have skyrocketed in recent years, pushing some people to homelessness. As of this week, there are 351 homeless students in St. Johns County, according to...
News4Jax.com
Annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down’ puts focus on helping unhoused heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Army veteran Alfred Miller was all smiles Saturday as he was pampered with a haircut during the city’s annual “Homeless Veterans Stand Down” event. “It feels great! I cut it with some scissors a couple weeks ago, so this is special,” Miller said....
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Rankings locked in as district tourneys approach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 26 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. (1) Mandarin (16-0-1, Class 7A) Notable...
News4Jax.com
City of Jacksonville hosts ‘Homeless Veteran Stand Down’ Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will host the annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on Friday and Saturday at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. During a Job Fair and Support Services event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday veterans, transitioning military and their families will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are committed to supporting and employing veterans.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Toddler drowns in family pool at home in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A toddler was found unresponsive in a family pool in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news briefing. According to JSO, officers were called to a home on Noroad in response to a reported drowning. When they arrived,...
News4Jax.com
Documents: Aiden Fucci got into jail fight, has threatened to kill inmates, officers, their families
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jail reports obtained Thursday by News4JAX from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged in the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has been involved in multiple disturbances while incarcerated at the Duval County jail. Records reveal, among other things, he’s gotten into...
News4Jax.com
Dry conditions are becoming a concern across the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- – Despite some rainfall Wednesday, dry conditions are turning into drought conditions across much of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The latest Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center keeps Jacksonville and much of the area in a moderate drought. A severe drought continues for...
News4Jax.com
Family adamant others involved in ‘mass conspiracy’ to murder Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The widow and brother of a father of four killed last year in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach opened up Thursday to the News4JAX I-TEAM about the arrest in the case and the questions still left in the investigation.
News4Jax.com
New plan expected for old River City Brewing Company site
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A plan for new apartments and a restaurant at the site of the old River City Brewing Company on Jacksonville’s Southbank has been delayed even though the old landmark restaurant was torn down. The update on the project has left many saying Jacksonville is at...
News4Jax.com
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
News4Jax.com
City Council approves land use plan change for Pumpkin Hill development, defers zoning change
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After hours of debate and public comment Tuesday night, the City Council approved a change in the city’s land use plan but deferred the actual zoning change for a planned Pumpkin Hill development. Developers want to build 97 homes on a 48-acre tract of land...
News4Jax.com
Woman wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly arrested in Montana
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman, wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly, was found Thursday in Missoula, Montana. Jacksonville Beach police said they began their investigation December 12. For about a year, the victim, a disabled 83-year-old man, was defrauded out of approximately $140,000. The...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County
St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
Comments / 0