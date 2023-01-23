ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and...
LEBANON, IN
News4Jax.com

City Council deciding how to spend $94M in Better Jax Plan surplus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 23 years since Jacksonville voters agreed to raise the sales tax by a half cent to improve the city with major road and public projects. It’s called the Better Jacksonville Plan, and that’s how the city paid for the courthouse, arena, ballpark and downtown library.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville sheriff calls beating of Tyre Nichols ‘reprehensible, inexcusable’ after video footage is released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement Saturday following the release of video footage showing multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in early January. The video, released Friday, has since sparked various protests across the county in response to the 29-year-old being brutally...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville hosts ‘Homeless Veteran Stand Down’ Friday & Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will host the annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on Friday and Saturday at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. During a Job Fair and Support Services event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday veterans, transitioning military and their families will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are committed to supporting and employing veterans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Dry conditions are becoming a concern across the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- – Despite some rainfall Wednesday, dry conditions are turning into drought conditions across much of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The latest Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center keeps Jacksonville and much of the area in a moderate drought. A severe drought continues for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New plan expected for old River City Brewing Company site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A plan for new apartments and a restaurant at the site of the old River City Brewing Company on Jacksonville’s Southbank has been delayed even though the old landmark restaurant was torn down. The update on the project has left many saying Jacksonville is at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead in overnight crash in St. Johns County

St. Johns County – A woman is dead after being hit by a car on A-1-A in St. Johns County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old woman from Punta Gorda walked out into the road just south of 5th street. She was then struck by an oncoming...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy