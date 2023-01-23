ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carney, MD

Vehicle bursts into flames following Towson crash

TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash and vehicle fire in the Towson area. The incident was reported at just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Loch Raven Boulevard at Cromwell Bridge Road (21286). The Providence Volunteer Fire Company reports that one vehicle became engulfed in flames...
TOWSON, MD
wfmd.com

Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental

House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Man In Wheelchair Struck By Vehicle Late Monday

At approximately 9:27 pm, New Castle County Paramedics and Minquadale Fire Company, were dispatched to the 200 block of N. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision with a subject in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 66-year-old male patient in the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Essex shooting leaves one injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an Essex shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday evening. At just after 7:45 p.m. on January 24, officers responded to the 900-block of Holgate Drive (21221) following reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found an adult male victim...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Firefighters respond to 2 active West Baltimore fires Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore firefighters worked to extinguish two active fires within minutes of each other in West Baltimore Sunday night. Fire officials reported the first scene near N Payson St just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene with fire showing from the two-story row home. Minutes later...
BALTIMORE, MD
Overnight lane closures expected along northeast corner of I-695 this week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Motorists using I-695 can expect some lane closures and delays around the Nottingham area this week. The Maryland State Highway Administration says that motorists can expect single lane closures along both the inner and outer loops from the York Road exit to the Belair Road exit while crews evaluate existing conditions.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected

—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man hospitalized after shooting in Essex

BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Holgate Drive in Essex where officers found the man injured from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on his condition.
ESSEX, MD
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltometro.org

Finalizing a shared-use path along US 40, Aberdeen to Havre de Grace

Both options propose a shared-use path along a five-mile segment of US 40 (Pulaski Highway) between the Aberdeen Train Station in Aberdeen and Erie Street in Havre de Grace. One option proposes a path entirely along the westbound side of US 40. The other option includes a path from Aberdeen along the westbound side of US 40, a crossing at Lewis Lane in Havre de Grace and continued path to Erie Street along the eastbound side of US 40.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New school zone speed cameras operational in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — New automated speed cameras will begin operating on Tuesday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced.  The new cameras are part of the city's Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System (ATVES)Starting Tuesday, January 24, 2023, speed cameras will be implemented in the following locations: 1200-1600 blocks of Cherry Hill Road – Arundel Elementary School4800-5500 blocks of Loch Raven Boulevard – Northwood Elementary School and Cardinal Shehan School3500-3900 blocks of Sinclair Lane – Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Archbishop Curley High School2700-3200 blocks of The Alameda – Baltimore City College, Abbottston Elementary SchoolThe speed camera monitoring system consists of both portable and fixed cameras that detect vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. Speed cameras will be operating in Baltimore City school zones Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the year. The speed camera violation fine is set at $40.00, and no license points are assessed. So, motorists, be sure to stick to the speed limit to avoid any fines.
BALTIMORE, MD

