Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
Nottingham MD
Vehicle bursts into flames following Towson crash
TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash and vehicle fire in the Towson area. The incident was reported at just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Loch Raven Boulevard at Cromwell Bridge Road (21286). The Providence Volunteer Fire Company reports that one vehicle became engulfed in flames...
wfmd.com
Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental
House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
foxbaltimore.com
3 people injured, 10 puppies and 1 dog die in Southwest Baltimore fire, say officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire in southwest Baltimore this morning left three people injured, and 10 puppies and their mother died in the fire. Two of the people jumped from the back of the building, according to Capt. Hoerl, the acting battalion chief. The fire broke out in the...
Heavy police presence in the area of Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
firststateupdate.com
Man In Wheelchair Struck By Vehicle Late Monday
At approximately 9:27 pm, New Castle County Paramedics and Minquadale Fire Company, were dispatched to the 200 block of N. DuPont Highway for a motor vehicle collision with a subject in a wheelchair struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 66-year-old male patient in the...
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves one injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an Essex shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday evening. At just after 7:45 p.m. on January 24, officers responded to the 900-block of Holgate Drive (21221) following reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found an adult male victim...
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighters respond to 2 active West Baltimore fires Sunday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore firefighters worked to extinguish two active fires within minutes of each other in West Baltimore Sunday night. Fire officials reported the first scene near N Payson St just after 7 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene with fire showing from the two-story row home. Minutes later...
Nottingham MD
Overnight lane closures expected along northeast corner of I-695 this week
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Motorists using I-695 can expect some lane closures and delays around the Nottingham area this week. The Maryland State Highway Administration says that motorists can expect single lane closures along both the inner and outer loops from the York Road exit to the Belair Road exit while crews evaluate existing conditions.
Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating
Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
Nottingham MD
Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected
—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
Nottingham MD
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Essex
BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Holgate Drive in Essex where officers found the man injured from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on his condition.
Two Dead, 3 Firefighters Hospitalized In Temple Hills Blaze
Two people were killed and three firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that broke out Saturday, Jan. 21 in Prince George's County. Crews arrived to the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills to find flames shooting out of a one-story home around 10 p.m. Two adults were found...
arlnow.com
Two hospitalized after rollover crash caught on video in Pentagon City
A Saturday morning crash in Pentagon City sent two people to the hospital after they were pulled from their overturned vehicle. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Army Navy Drive and S. Eads Street and was caught on video (below) by local public safety watchdog Dave Statter.
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
Wbaltv.com
Man dead after fleeing Baltimore City police, carjacking driver in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — A wild afternoon in Baltimore Tuesday, where a suspect led police on a chase from the city into the county, leaving a trail of carjackings behind him. It finally ended in Towson on Goucher Boulevard, near Colbury Road, where the suspect was found dead. It all...
Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
Nottingham MD
Suspect shoots himself following failed carjacking in Carney, armed carjacking in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County say a suspect fatally shot himself following a failed carjacking attempt in Carney and a successful carjacking in Towson. The incident began in Baltimore City and ended near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect traveled into...
baltometro.org
Finalizing a shared-use path along US 40, Aberdeen to Havre de Grace
Both options propose a shared-use path along a five-mile segment of US 40 (Pulaski Highway) between the Aberdeen Train Station in Aberdeen and Erie Street in Havre de Grace. One option proposes a path entirely along the westbound side of US 40. The other option includes a path from Aberdeen along the westbound side of US 40, a crossing at Lewis Lane in Havre de Grace and continued path to Erie Street along the eastbound side of US 40.
New school zone speed cameras operational in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — New automated speed cameras will begin operating on Tuesday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced. The new cameras are part of the city's Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System (ATVES)Starting Tuesday, January 24, 2023, speed cameras will be implemented in the following locations: 1200-1600 blocks of Cherry Hill Road – Arundel Elementary School4800-5500 blocks of Loch Raven Boulevard – Northwood Elementary School and Cardinal Shehan School3500-3900 blocks of Sinclair Lane – Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Archbishop Curley High School2700-3200 blocks of The Alameda – Baltimore City College, Abbottston Elementary SchoolThe speed camera monitoring system consists of both portable and fixed cameras that detect vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. Speed cameras will be operating in Baltimore City school zones Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the year. The speed camera violation fine is set at $40.00, and no license points are assessed. So, motorists, be sure to stick to the speed limit to avoid any fines.
