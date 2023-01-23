Read full article on original website
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man charged with death of Sean Cassaro
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker released the following update on the specifics of the death of Sean Cassaro. Thomas R. Brown, 49, of Bucyrus, is charged with the murder of Sean Cassaro, 46. Brown appeared in Crawford County Municipal Court on Monday, January 23, 2023. Crawford County Municipal Court...
Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. Police said Eric Lanning, 14, is wanted in the shooting death of Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14. Lanning has been charged with […]
Deputies search for pictured suspect’s ID
WAYNE COUNTY — Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is in search of the pictured suspect. Authorities suspect that the pictured man, wearing the pink hat, may be involved in an ongoing fraud investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 765-973-9393 (Option 2)....
New video, crash report released from deadly Turnpike pile-up: I-Team
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives us a new look inside the scene of a deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike.
Galion Inquirer
GALION POLICE REPORTS
There was a male issued a citation for expired tags on Dawsett Avenue. A male was arrested on Harding Way West after harrasing Columbia Gas employees while showing a knife. A male was issued a citation for driving under suspension on North Market Street. The dog warden was called to...
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
wktn.com
Body Found in Retention Pond in Findlay Identified
The identity of man found floating in a retention pond behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue in Findlay this past Thursday January 19 has been identified. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, he has been identified as 45 year old Benjamin L. Greeno, of Findlay. The Lucas County...
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
crawfordcountynow.com
911 call as investigation continues
Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
hometownstations.com
Antrea Hardy waives his right to a preliminary hearing
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The man who turned himself in following a shooting last week will have his case moved to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court this morning. Now his case will be transferred to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened January 16th at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim 40-year-old Cory Adkins had a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. Bond was continued at $200,000.
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15. On Dec. […]
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
Watch: Port Clinton police deploy drone to apprehend fleeing suspect
On Jan. 18, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ohio Route 2 and Tettau Road in Erie Township where a car left the road and collided with a utility pole.
cleveland19.com
Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
Police investigating shooting outside Butler Twp. restaurant
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant on Miller Lane in Butler Township Tuesday. Dispatchers confirmed police and medics were called to respond to a shooting at the Olive Garden in the 6700 block of Miller Lane. The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. Details...
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
WKRC
Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
