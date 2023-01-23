ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The man who turned himself in following a shooting last week will have his case moved to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court this morning. Now his case will be transferred to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened January 16th at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim 40-year-old Cory Adkins had a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. Bond was continued at $200,000.

LIMA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO