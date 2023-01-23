ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MSU gymnastics defeats No. 3 Michigan for the first time since 2007

By Bella Johnson
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pxtt4_0kOBKdHt00

Freshman Nikki Smith celebrates after her vault during a meet against University of Michigan, held at Jenison Field House on Jan. 22, 2023. The Spartans upset the No. 3 ranked Wolverines with 197.200 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff

Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job.  Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Underdogs no more: MSU gymnastics remains hot with win over No. 3 Michigan

Last season, the Michigan State gymnastics team shocked the gymnastics world by making it all the way to NCAA Regionals and finishing second in the Big Ten. Now, having earned those accolades, it's safe to say that the underdog label is no longer necessary.Two years ago, the Spartans ended their 2021 season ranked 56th in the nation-just one year later, they ended the 2022 season as the 9th-ranked women's gymnastics team.Michigan State came into the 2022 season as 36th-ranked underdogs and blew everyone's expectations out of the water, but the story is a little different this year. The Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to major Michigan tunnel update

The controversial tunnel at the Big House is getting a makeover. Michigan announced that the tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be expanded in the offseason. Austin Meek of The Athletic wrote, “The University of Michigan will remove seats from its football stadium to widen tunnel access to the field on game days” in a report published Monday. The renovation project comes on the heels of several incidents, including an ugly one that occurred last October.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen signed five-year extension before firing

Seventy-one days before firing Mark Rosen, Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel signed the veteran volleyball coach to a five-year extension. A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Michigan Daily revealed a five-year, $1,093,000 total salary contract that Rosen signed in October 2022. Even though Rosen’s first contract year under the deal began Sept. 1, 2022, the deal wasn’t signed by both University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Manuel until October. The contract ensured Rosen’s employment through Aug. 31, 2027.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State stays put at No. 15 in USCHO Poll

Michigan State remains at No. 15 in this latest USCHO Pollfollowing an idle week.The Spartans were last in action Jan. 13-14 in a home series where MSU took four points from Penn State. It pushed Michigan State up two spots from No. 17.Minnesota, Michigan State's next opponent, stayed put at No. 2 after an overtime win and an overtime loss at home versus Michigan, who rose one spot to No. 7. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State remained at No. 6 after a split at home with Notre Dame, and Ohio State fell one spot to No. 8 after a split at Wisconsin.According to playoffstatus.com, Michigan State's variance in the Big Ten standings increased based on last week's results. With eight regular season games still to be played, the Spartans are most likely to land the sixth seed (27% probability), though they also control their own destiny for the third seed (18% probability).MSU also fell one spot to No. 13 in the Pairwise rankings.Here's how the rest of the rankings look:St CloudMinnesotaQuinnipiacBoston UniversityDenverPenn StateMichiganOhio StateWestern MichiganHarvardCornellConnecticutMichigan TechMinnesota StateMichigan StateMerrimackProvidenceUMass LowellRITNortheastern
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State Photo

When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling. Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State." Per WTOL 11's Jordan ...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next

Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'A different experience': MSU seniors reflect on 'unconventional' last 4 years

Most college seniors take their last semester as a chance for reflection; one last opportunity to look back at their last four years and remember all that they have done. But MSU's current senior class has had an unconventional college experience.They haven't had four full years of going to sporting events, packing into lecture halls and going out on the weekends. While it may have started out that way, their time at MSU was quickly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional and public writing and Japanese senior Logan Bry moved into Holmes Hall in fall 2019, 10 days before classes...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

What it's like to be sober at MSU

It goes something like this: Margarita Monday, Tequila Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Friday, Saturday and then repeat.That is six days of drinking, or at least an opportunity to - one that a number of students choose to take up week after week. Alcohol is deeply rooted in the college culture, especially at Michigan State University, one of the country's most notorious party schools.But what does a college student do if they don't drink? And why would a college student not be drinking?A student might choose not to drink for a multitude of reasons: A history of substance abuse disorder,...
EAST LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

The 1909: January 23, 2023

Host Lily Guiney discusses Michigan Democrats' efforts to repeal Right To Work laws and pass an increased minimum wage, East Lansing City Council's separation with City Manager George Lahanas and passing of a "sanctuary city" classification and MSU's changes to its board of trustees. In this week's good news, Guiney also tells the story of East Lansing's Diva Ball, which was organized in less than 10 days.This week on The 1909:"The 1909" TeamPodcast coordinator: Anthony Brinson IIIHost: Lily GuineyEdited by: SaMya Overall, Drew Goretzka and Jada Vasser
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy