How Digital Payments Are Disrupting Our Entire Ecosystem
The payments ecosystem is in the midst of disruption, driving digital transformation into companies across all sectors and industries.
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
ffnews.com
iDenfy unites with Finora Bank to provide a full-stack identity verification service
The global AI-powered fraud prevention and identity verification startup iDenfy, announced a new partnership with Finora Bank, the Lithuania-based financial service provider for small and medium-sized businesses. With iDenfy’s IDV and AML solutions, Finora Bank will automate compliance and secure the customer onboarding process. Over the years, financial institutions...
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance Appoints Richard Parfitt as Head of Data Science
Following this appointment, Richard will lead Freedom Finance’s data products initiative, building and managing a multi-disciplinary team to develop new services for customers and enhance data-driven capabilities driving further automation and intelligence. In this new role, Richard will use Freedom Finance’s vast data resources to develop new services that...
ffnews.com
Business-Focused Insurtech Coverdash Announces Launch After Oversubscribed Seed Round
Coverdash, a fully-digital business insurance startup providing simplified insurance solutions to businesses of all shapes and sizes, is pleased to announce the company’s official launch and the closing of an oversubscribed seed funding round. Based in New York City, Coverdash simplifies the process of buying and managing business insurance...
ffnews.com
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
ffnews.com
Cross-border B2B Payments to Surpass $40 Trillion Globally by 2024, as Marketplace eCommerce Models Surge
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global spend on B2B cross-border payments will exceed $40 trillion by the end of 2024; increasing from $37 trillion in 2022. This growth of $3 trillion (9%) will be driven by the rising popularity of eCommerce marketplaces, where eCommerce merchants are based in international locations; selling goods internationally via locally based eCommerce services.
ffnews.com
International digital payments firm AstroPay introduces Visa prepaid card in Peru
AstroPay, the online payment solution of choice for millions of users worldwide, has today announced the launch of a Visa prepaid card in Peru issued by Tebca Perú, that will allow users to make purchases at any e-commerce store that accepts Visa. The launch is part of the company’s growth plans and ambition to empower customers – especially those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and engage in online transactions.
ffnews.com
ThinCats Funds Acquisition at HFMC Wealth
ThinCats, the leading alternative lender to mid-sized SMEs, has supported HFMC Wealth with its’ recent acquisition of R&S Associates Financial Planning Ltd in a deal which further strengthens its London office. The transaction sees all R&S Financial Planning client-facing staff retained. Vince Lane continues to oversee his key client...
ffnews.com
Financial Firms Scaled Investments in Next-Gen Tech in 2022, Signaling New Phase of Digital Transformation
A majority of financial services firms now view digital transformation as essential to their business and are already looking to the next wave of technology to help get ahead, according to a new report by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). In the 2023 Digital Transformation and Next-Gen Tech study of 500 C-suite executives and their direct reports across the buy side and sell side globally, 71% said artificial intelligence (AI) is now significantly changing the way they work, and 60% agree that within ten years, blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) will become the core of financial markets infrastructure.
fintechmagazine.com
The challenges of address data in cross-border payments
A truly global solution is critical to meeting cross-border needs at scale, writes Loqate, a leading developer of global address verification solutions. There is no doubt that the entire financial services industry is experiencing massive disruption right now, and globalisation is the driving force behind that change. The growth in cross-border P2P, B2C and B2B transactions is exposing issues built into traditional payment rails – and fraud/identity solutions. One of those areas is address data.
ffnews.com
finova Payment and Mortgage Services Launches Partnership With Loans Warehouse
Finova Payment and Mortgage Services today announces its partnership with Loans Warehouse, one of the highest-ranked second charge mortgage brokers in the finance industry. Through the partnership of Loans Warehouse to finova Payment and Mortgage Services’, its directly authorised (DA) intermediary network will have access to a market-leading range of second mortgage, bridging and development finance products. Loans Warehouse’s award-winning service helps consumers find the right solution for a range of different loans.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s B2B Fintech Alaan Secures $4.5M via Pre-Series A Round
UAE-based Alaan, the spend management platform for Middle Eastern businesses, announced that it has raised $4.5 million pre-Series A funding, “backed by Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.”. Together with the $2.5 million seed round last year, Alaan has “raised a total of $7 million in equity.”
ffnews.com
Veriff – Baanx Partnership Ensures Trusted User Onboarding for Online Banking Platform
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that it has partnered with Baanx, a Web3 fintech company and FCA-approved for crypto asset license, to provide identity verification services as a means to help protect Baanx and its users against fraud and money laundering risks. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to Baanx’s online crypto platform, which offers Web3 fintech solutions to clients and their communities, including Cryptodraft and payment authorisation integration into VISA, Mastercard, and other transaction payment systems.
ffnews.com
Touch and Pay [TAP] Launch Cowry Card Cashless Fare Collection Technology on New LRMT Blue Rail Line
Touch and Pay Technologies [TAP], a Nigerian fintech company and a leading processor of micro-transactions in Africa, announced today that for the first time, rail passengers across Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, can access the newly launched Blue Rail Line using TAP’s contactless Cowry card. Founded in 2019 by...
ffnews.com
Auriga Expands Into Central & Eastern Europe Market for Digital Self Service Banking Technology
Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced it is taking a majority shareholding in F1 Solutions, a Warsaw-based, multi-vendor ATM, cash management and cash recycler software vendor. The deal furthers Auriga’s international expansion strategy and will help the business enter the Polish market and grow in Central and EasternEurope (CEE).
ffnews.com
Sandstone Technology Appoints Anthony McKew As CTO
Anthony McKew was today announced as the new Chief Technology Officer for Sandstone Technology. Prior to joining Sandstone Technology, Mr McKew has amassed over 35 years of both local and global experience within banking and retail technology having worked for the likes of Linkly, Premier Technologies and SecurePay. Having led teams on countless projects, developing solutions for organisations across Australia and New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East and the United Kingdom, Mr McKew has developed platforms that have seen global reach and improved efficiencies within the financial services arena across the globe. Mr McKew’s expertise lies in designing and managing enterprise grade platforms considered business critical for major retailers, government agencies and digital operations for both vendors and service providers.
fullycrypto.com
UK Advertises for Head of Central Bank Digital Currency
The British government has advertised for a Head of Central Bank Digital Currency. The role will see the occupant join a “growing CBDC taskforce”. Work on a UK CBDC has been kept largely quiet to date. The British government has advertised for a job that will fill the souls...
