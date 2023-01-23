ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

Rochester man to stand trial for summer assaults

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of assaulting a police officer is pleading not guilty. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 30 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial on April 17 for fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree assault. Court documents state that Rochester police were called to the Salvation Army on July...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

No persons of interest in mobile home shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after shots are fired at a Rochester mobile home. On Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m., a woman living in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Park Ln SE called police, saying a suspicious person with their face covered was circling her home. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the person shot at her home multiple times.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Three charged after Austin meth sting; one remains in custody

(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin apartment residents and their guest were arrested in late December on charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children after police served a search warrant to the 31st Street SW apartment. Raul Javier Gomez Jr., and Israelia Lee Robinson, the apartment...
AUSTIN, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
ALMA, WI
KIMT

Man who ran over and killed a woman in Rochester in 2018 is finally sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after being found guilty of being on drugs when he ran over a woman in an alley. Dewain Fredrick Siewert, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI. The Rochester Police Department says Siewert was driving a truck on September 17, 2018, when he ran over a woman in an alley off of 12th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find Siewert giving the victim chest compressions.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
PINE ISLAND, MN
106.9 KROC

50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help

Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin

UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
FRONTENAC, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Smoak BBQ benefits from participating in "Rochester Restaurant Week"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Smoak BBQ's participation in the first ever "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them tremendously. The middle of January is typically a slower time of the year for the restaurant. "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them boost their sales quite a bit and showcase more of their menu items. Jon Buck, one of the owners of Smoak BBQ, said small businesses are more hands-on than the bigger ones.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

