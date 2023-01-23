Read full article on original website
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
KIMT
Rochester man to stand trial for summer assaults
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of assaulting a police officer is pleading not guilty. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 30 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial on April 17 for fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree assault. Court documents state that Rochester police were called to the Salvation Army on July...
KIMT
No persons of interest in mobile home shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after shots are fired at a Rochester mobile home. On Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m., a woman living in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Park Ln SE called police, saying a suspicious person with their face covered was circling her home. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the person shot at her home multiple times.
Authorities Release Video Stills from Stewartville UTV Theft
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released video stills that captured the theft of a UTV from a Stewartville dealership over the weekend. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies were dispatched to the business in the 500 block of North Main St. in Stewartville around...
KAAL-TV
Three charged after Austin meth sting; one remains in custody
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin apartment residents and their guest were arrested in late December on charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children after police served a search warrant to the 31st Street SW apartment. Raul Javier Gomez Jr., and Israelia Lee Robinson, the apartment...
WEAU-TV 13
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
KIMT
Man who ran over and killed a woman in Rochester in 2018 is finally sentenced
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after being found guilty of being on drugs when he ran over a woman in an alley. Dewain Fredrick Siewert, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI. The Rochester Police Department says Siewert was driving a truck on September 17, 2018, when he ran over a woman in an alley off of 12th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find Siewert giving the victim chest compressions.
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Rochester’s First Smash Room Is Opening This Week
Sometimes they’re called smash rooms and sometimes they’re called rage rooms. Rochester’s will be known as The Mess Hall and it will be open soon. If you’re aren’t familiar, these businesses are places to go to… smash things. It’s a great place to go...
50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help
Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
Dozens of Teacher Lay-Offs Possible in Rochester School District
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is meeting for a special study session today to discuss major spending reductions for the next school year. Superintendent Kent Pekel is presenting the elected officials with his recommendations for cutting spending by $14 million. The reduction target was previously at around $7 million, but Pekel says the higher wages and benefits approved for the Rochester Education Association and other school district employee bargaining units have caused that number to double.
KIMT
Smoak BBQ benefits from participating in "Rochester Restaurant Week"
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Smoak BBQ's participation in the first ever "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them tremendously. The middle of January is typically a slower time of the year for the restaurant. "Rochester Restaurant Week" helped them boost their sales quite a bit and showcase more of their menu items. Jon Buck, one of the owners of Smoak BBQ, said small businesses are more hands-on than the bigger ones.
