ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Women in Abortion-Restrictive States Like Ohio Already More Likely to Die, Report Says

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOVsb_0kOBKBlf00
In states that banned or restricted abortion post-Dobbs, pregnancy-related outcomes were far worse.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, it allowed states to ban abortion altogether without regard to the consequences for women’s health in its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health . The states that have come closest to outright bans already had big problems with maternal and infant health, a new report says.

The report, by the Gender Equity Policy Institute, said that in 2021 maternal death rates in the 16 states it classified as having post- Dobbs abortion bans were 2.4 times higher than in the 22 states that it classified as being “supportive” of abortion rights.

It classified Ohio’s law — which bans the vast majority of abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — as being one of those in 16 states that were “restrictive” of abortion rights. Maternal mortality — deaths during and shortly after pregnancy — was 1.7 times more likely in those states than in states with supportive abortion policies.

And for Black and Native American women, the situation is dramatically worse. They had 69 and 117 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, respectively, in 2021. That compares to 33 deaths per 100,000 live births in the nation as a whole.

The Gender Equity Policy Institute used data from the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do its analysis. The findings were stark.

“For those who live in one of the 22 states which support reproductive freedom, the trends are largely positive,” it said. “The health and wellbeing of women and babies in these states outpaces that of those living in states which ban or restrict abortion care. This is true across nearly all indicators.”

In states that banned or restricted abortion post- Dobbs , pregnancy-related outcomes were far worse.

“The situation is dramatically different, and more precarious, for the 59% of women and girls who live in the 29 states which ban or restrict abortion care and other reproductive health care,” the report said. “On nearly every measure, people in banned and restrictive states have worse outcomes than their counterparts in supportive states. Moreover, these states are less likely to enact policies, like paid parental leave, which have been shown to improve outcomes for new parents and babies.”

The analysis found that:

  • 6 in 10 women live in states that ban abortion or sharply limit it
  • 7 in 10 Black women live in states that ban or restrict abortion
  • 1 in 4 teens live in states that banned abortion after Dobbs.
  • Babies born in banned states were 30% more likely to die in their first month of life.
  • Twice as many single mothers were uninsured in banned states than in supportive states.
  • The teen birth rate was twice as high in banned states.
  • Maternal mortality nearly doubled between 2018 and 2021.
  • Black women were almost three times as likely to die in pregnancy, childbirth or right after giving birth as white women.
  • Black babies were more than two times as likely to die in their first month of life as white babies.

The connection between maternal and infant health and states that passed abortion bans or tight restrictions don’t seem to be straightforward. But many of those same states appear to be among those that place the least emphasis on women’s and children’s health.

For example, half of the states classified in the report as having abortion bans refused to expand Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act. That leaves millions of low-income women without coverage for birth control or access to care if they become pregnant.

In Ohio, strict abortion restrictions took effect almost immediately after the Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs ruling last summer. And almost right away, health care professionals reported health threats to women and girls as a result of the law, Senate Bill 23.

They include women with cancer who couldn’t get abortions in order to start chemotherapy and others whose pregnancies caused vomiting so severe that a 16-year-old lost 20 pounds and a mother of four couldn’t get off of the clinic floor, providers said in sworn affidavits . Other women’s fetuses had abnormalities so severe that their pregnancies couldn’t be successful. But under the Ohio law, they have to carry them to term anyway — even though that’s 14 times more likely to kill them than having an abortion.

As a general matter, the majority in the Dobbs decision and supporters of the Ohio law have avoided discussing the health implications of severely restricting access to abortions.

This story was originally published by Ohio Capital Journal and is republished here with permission.

Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

I Helped an 11-Year-Old Rape Victim and Hundreds of Other People Get Abortions After Roe

Franz Theard usually performs abortions for free to celebrate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. But this year, he’s not sure what he’ll do. For more than 30 years, Theard ran a private OB-GYN practice in El Paso, Texas, which straddles the border between Mexico and the United States, as well as the border between Texas and New Mexico. A fervent believer in the idea that abortion is a normal part of health care, Theard also performed abortions.
EL PASO, TX
NBC Chicago

Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
KANSAS STATE
msn.com

Abortion Pills Will Be the Next Battle in the 2024 Election

The next front is rapidly emerging in the struggle between supporters and opponents of legal abortion, and that escalating conflict is increasing the chances that the issue will shape the 2024 election as it did last November’s midterm contest. President Joe Biden triggered the new confrontation with a flurry...
WISCONSIN STATE
Upworthy

Trans doctor says major insurance companies are refusing to pay her after legal name change

Insurance companies can be a frustrating maze for consumers and for providers. It's not uncommon to call the number on the back of your insurance card and get a different answer every time you call with the same question. But for Dr. Tiffany Najberg, the fight with the insurance companies is a bit more personal.Najberg is a transgender woman who has run into a multitude of problems in the insurance claims world—not as a patient, but as a provider. After changing her name legally and updating all of the required information on official websites, including the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare and the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System, two websites insurance companies look at to verify providers' credentials and ability to practice, her claims have been denied.In the beginning of this year-long saga, Najberg was receiving checks, but the checks were in her dead name and couldn't be cashed. After going several rounds with the insurance companies, the checks stopped coming and the insurance companies started denying her claims altogether. Of course, this prompted even more questions and frustration since Najberg updated the insurance companies with her legal name as required.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Access to abortion pills is sliding out of reach in dozens of states

The Biden administration’s efforts to loosen access to medication abortion pills are running into a headwall of opposition in dozens of states, threatening to put the drugs out of reach for many patients.  The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month said it will allow U.S. retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills directly to…
INDIANA STATE
CNN

Republicans are now splintering over abortion rights

Sunday marks exactly 50 years since the US Supreme Court granted American women abortion rights with the Roe v. Wade ruling -- and comes about seven months after the court opened the door for much of the country to take them away with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
MARYLAND STATE
Mother Jones

The Abortion Pill’s Secret Money Men

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 1993, a group of activists rented a warehouse in suburban Westchester County, New York. It was smaller than they’d hoped and had limited ventilation, but the two other locations they’d tried to...
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
836
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy