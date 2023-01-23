ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
myfox28columbus.com

Brooks & Dunn coming to Columbus this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Monday, country music duo Brooks & Dunn announced their Reboot 2023 tour. The two-time Grammy-winning duo will be bringing the tour to 17 cities this year, including Columbus in June. As part of the tour, the duo will be joined onstage by Scotty McCreery,...
WDTN

Body found in Ohio parking lot

Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man's body in the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating after officers observed serious injuries on the body.
myfox28columbus.com

El Vaquero joins Good Day Columbus for 614 Restaurant Week

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — It's 614 Restaurant Week in Columbus and El Vaquero joined Good Day Columbus to discuss their healthier options for the new year. El Vaquero has an early happy hour daily from 2-4 p.m. and a regular happy hour from 4-8 p.m. El Vaquero...
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
crawfordcountynow.com

Benefit set for father of four battling terminal cancer

BUCYRUS–A benefit is being held Saturday for a Nevada man and father of four who is battling cancer of the esophagus. The event, which will raise money for Benjamin Rush’s medical expenses, begins at 4:30 p.m. in the youth building of the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 each, which includes dinner, a silent auction, live entertainment, and raffle drawings.
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald's shooting

Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. https://nbc4i.co/3WBpZ14. Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s …. Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update

NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads …. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads from snow. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Road...
myfox28columbus.com

Meet Ashley: Longest resident at Union County Humane Society looking for forever family

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Ashley from the Union County Humane Society. She is looking for her fur-ever home. Ashley has been at the shelter since the fall of 2021. She is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would love a family to take her on walks and spend time with her. She loves people and is great with children, but is the queen of the house preferring not to share her home with other dogs or cats.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: Banana pudding cupcakes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 box white (or French vanilla or yellow) cake mix (plus ingredients on box) 1 5.1 oz. box banana crème instant pudding mix (can also use vanilla) 1 ½ cups milk. 1 cup sweetened condensed milk. 1 banana, finely diced. 1 cup heavy...
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old boy missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe […]
WKRC

Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
