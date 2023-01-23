National Grid Foundation matches company’s $500,000 donation to further assist customers & communities impacted by historic December storm. The National Grid Foundation is contributing $500,000 to further support Western New Yorkers who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that impacted Buffalo and much of the region in December. The funding will be distributed to the same charitable organizations that received $500,000 from National Grid shareholders on Jan. 12, bringing the total recovery effort funding from both organizations to $1 million.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO