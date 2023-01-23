Read full article on original website
National Grid's post-blizzard Western New York contributions increase to $1 million
National Grid Foundation matches company’s $500,000 donation to further assist customers & communities impacted by historic December storm. The National Grid Foundation is contributing $500,000 to further support Western New Yorkers who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that impacted Buffalo and much of the region in December. The funding will be distributed to the same charitable organizations that received $500,000 from National Grid shareholders on Jan. 12, bringing the total recovery effort funding from both organizations to $1 million.
Danielle Roberts named YMCA vice president of community impact
YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced the promotion of Danielle Roberts to the position of vice president of community impact. A member of the YMCA management team for over 10 years, Roberts will transition from her current role as executive director of the YMCA’s William-Emslie, Delaware and Ken-Ton branches. “I’m very...
Restaurants, food trucks & wineries encouraged to apply for 2023 Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops
The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops announced the deadline for restaurants, food trucks and wineries to apply for the 2023 festival is Friday, Feb. 17. Applications can be completed at www.tasteofbuffalo.com. “This is a very exciting year for the Taste of Buffalo as we are preparing to celebrate our...
Erie County Fair call to artists to apply to create 2023 commemorative art
The Erie County Fair has issued a call for submissions for the inaugural commemorative poster art competition, welcoming artists (ages 18-plus) from across Western New York to submit their vision of the annual event. The chosen design will be the artwork for the 2023 commemorative Erie County Fair poster. The final piece will be unveiled to coincide with the Erie County Fair, which is running Aug. 9-20.
Hochul recognizes first responders & community heroes for their actions during December blizzard
Hochul: ‘For the rest of our lives, we'll be grateful to all the firefighters and the snowmobile clubs and the citizens and the emergency personnel and the police and elected leaders and just the food banks – everybody who showed me that my pride in this community is so justified’
Samaritan's Purse sends thanks
I am writing to thank Grand Island-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
NCSO: Missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer's
Diane Harvey is missing from Middleport. She was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is an unknown clothing description, however, she may be wearing a light-red-colored coat, as this is missing, along with her purse. Diane has Alzheimer’s. If located, call 911 immediately or the Niagara County Sheriff’s...
Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center: Black History Month starts with 'We Are Here' speaker series
Josh Poole will speak about ‘The Global Underground Railroad: How Enslaved People Communicated Resistance and Sought Freedom Across the World’. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is kicking off its “We Are Here” speaker series with presenter Josh Poole. Poole's topic is “The Global Underground Railroad: How Enslaved People Communicated Resistance and Sought Freedom Across the World.”
'Coffee with Chris' and Assemblyman Morinello
New York State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello will join Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio at “Coffee with Chris” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. “Assemblyman Morinello has vast experience as both a judge and a state legislator, and should bring an interesting perspective,” Voccio said. “Coffee with Chris”...
Niagara County readjusts income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for seniors, people with disabilities
Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott on Monday said the Niagara County Legislature has passed two local laws to readjust the income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for seniors (65-plus) and people with disabilities, so more people can take advantage of the program – and those who are receiving the exemption do not lose them.
Brooks & Dunn to perform at Buffalo's KeyBank Center
Best-selling duo extends ‘Reboot’ arena tour into 2023 with 17 new shows. √ Tickets for May 13 show on sale Friday, Jan. 27. √ Scotty McCreery will join Brooks & Dunn for all dates across tour. On Monday, the best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, announced...
Buffalo man to serve 15 years in prison for shooting victims outside downtown restaurant
Submitted by the Office of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 24-year-old David A. Douglas of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Per...
Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, an officer located a 24-year-old Niagara Falls resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
