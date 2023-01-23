ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign

A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
hvmag.com

Habitas-on-Hudson Is a Luxurious Escape in Dutchess County

Located right outside of Rhinebeck, the Habitas retreat welcomes guests for farm-to-table dining and experiential stays. If you’ve ever cruised along Route 9 from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, chances are good that you’ve noticed the striking manor house that sits atop a hill. With its striking columns and picturesque vista of the Hudson Valley beyond it, it’s the sort of abode that Valley residents and visitors to the region dream of calling their own.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Gunk Haus in Highland for sale, restaurant to operate while on the market

Know anyone looking for a fully turn-key restaurant? The Gunk Haus in Highland, known for its German cuisine and mountain views, has been listed for sale through Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co. The restaurant at 387 South St. is on the market for $1,350,000. According to the listing, the restaurant comes with indoor and outdoor seating, a bakery, catering kitchen and parking availability. ...
HIGHLAND, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Former Fast Food Restaurant to Reopen as Something New in Ulster, New York

The once-popular restaurant will soon be home to something new and many residents aren't happy with the choice. Back in 2014, the town of Ulster announced that they would be welcoming the first-ever Hardee's fast food restaurant in New York State. At the time the location was going to be in a newly constructed plaza off the highly traveled Route 9W in Lake Katrine and when plans were revealed many Kingston and surrounding area burger fans were excited.
ULSTER, NY
News 12

DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins

News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Large flock of snow geese spotted in Goshen

A News 12 viewer spotted an unusual sighting Tuesday when they saw a flock of snow geese on Maple Avenue in Goshen. A wildlife expert at Bear Mountain State Park tells News 12 that despite their name, snow geese are a sign of spring - not Wednesday's impending snow - and that the geese are migrating back north from mid-Atlantic states.
GOSHEN, NY
travelawaits.com

7 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Beautiful Beacon, New York

With Fishkill Creek winding its way through town and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is the ultimate quaint Hudson Valley town. Its waterfront views, Mount Beacon backdrop, and fertile farmland make it a beautiful destination fit for foodies just 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Here are some of my favorite Beacon restaurants.
BEACON, NY
