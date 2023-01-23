ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight

kymnradio.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Tamra Osmondson Blahut
2d ago

there has never been an issue with a D & C when a miscarriage has happened. the Democrats are using fear-mongering to control Americans and Minnesotans to plug their narrative. that is NOT an abortion- not a viable fetus. the lovers of science have no clue what the difference between a viable versus non-viable pregnancy or fetus.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
MINNESOTA STATE
kymnradio.net

Dr. Matt Hillmann discusses School Board Meeting

Northfield School Superintendent Dr. Matt Hillmann discusses the January 23 School. Board meeting. The School Board reviewed the financial forecast which will require some budget adjustments in the coming years.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz's budget proposal calls for direct checks, legalized cannabis, clean transportation

ST. PAUL, Minn. --  Gov. Tim Walz has released the parameters of his budget proposal for the 2023 session. With the DFL trifecta and a massive state surplus, the governor has the opportunity to push for some big investments."With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place. For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," Walz said.The budget...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. “This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Public Safety Bill Moving Through MN House

(St. Paul, MN) — A 300-million dollar public safety bill is moving through the Minnesota House. The House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee unanimously approved the measure last week, which now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee. The bill includes grant money for local and tribal law enforcement agency, with a focus on prevention and intervention. Governor Walz is expected to release his public safety initiatives this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis

Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Local Business Owner Raises Concerns About Possible Paid Sick Time Mandate

A new bill is making headway in the Minnesota legislature that would provide paid sick leave to all workers in Minnesota. The Earned Sick and Safe Time bill, HF19, would require employers across the state to pay workers for short-term absences, including physical or mental illness, domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or quarantine due to exposure to infectious disease.
MINNESOTA STATE
utilitydive.com

Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn

Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

‘Driver’s License for All’ Bill Clears Final Minnesota House Committee

(St. Paul, MN) — A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license awaits a vote in the Minnesota House after clearing its final committee late Monday afternoon on a voice vote. Backers say immigrants, regardless of their legal status, could then learn the rules of the road and carry insurance — much safer for all Minnesotans than the current situation. Republicans in an earlier committee unsuccessfully pushed for a specific marking on undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses that they cannot be used to vote. It’s a reasonable bet that a similar amendment could be proposed during the upcoming House floor debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notices – January 25, 2023

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy