ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

Champaign fire crews respond to apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department says they responded to a two-story apartment fire around 6:30 pm in the 900 block of Crescent Dr. on Saturday. We're told there was light smoke seen from the back of the building on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the fire on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Dog found dead in ditch on side of road

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCCU) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center says they responded to a report of a dog on the side of Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick in Decatur around 10:20 am on Tuesday. Animal control says the dog was found deceased inside of a cage...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville store reopens after November fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WRSP/WICS) — The Habitat For Humanity reopened its doors Tuesday morning after a fire caused them to shut down back in November. Family and friends were overjoyed when its doors opened and quickly picked out the goods they needed. There was so much support in the store,...
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I student arrested for hitting employee at bar, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A U of I student is facing a charge for battery after police say he struck an employee at a bar. Thomas E. Kempf, 22, of Champaign, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday outside The Red Lion on Green St. in Champaign. Police were called...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana High School student sentenced

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Former Vermilion county health administrator suing board of health

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Douglas Toole, the former Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. The lawsuit alleges that Toole was given an ultimatum, resign or be immediately terminated. Toole's attorney says the Board violated the Open Meetings Act by informally...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

$113.8 million investment in downstate transit

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur on Tuesday to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Free dental exams and cleanings for children at Parkland College

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Children have a chance to get free dental exams and cleanings at Parkland Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic located at 2400 W. Bradley in Champaign from 8 a.m. to noon on February 11. The event is part of the Children’s Dental Access Program through the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Unit 4 School Board's approves Scenario 4 for School of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Unit 4 School Board on Monday night made its final decision on the replacement for School of Choice. In a unanimous vote, board members approved Scenario 4. Some of the changes that will be implemented under Scenario 4 include magnet schools, transportation refunds, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy