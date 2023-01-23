Read full article on original website
Champaign fire crews respond to apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department says they responded to a two-story apartment fire around 6:30 pm in the 900 block of Crescent Dr. on Saturday. We're told there was light smoke seen from the back of the building on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the fire on...
Dog found dead in ditch on side of road
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCCU) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center says they responded to a report of a dog on the side of Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick in Decatur around 10:20 am on Tuesday. Animal control says the dog was found deceased inside of a cage...
Danville store reopens after November fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WRSP/WICS) — The Habitat For Humanity reopened its doors Tuesday morning after a fire caused them to shut down back in November. Family and friends were overjoyed when its doors opened and quickly picked out the goods they needed. There was so much support in the store,...
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
Egg shortage, high prices prompt more to raise backyard chickens
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage of eggs at the grocery store. The price of eggs is now costing on average $4.25 a dozen, which is a 138% price increase from 2021. Due to the price spike, many...
U of I student arrested for hitting employee at bar, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A U of I student is facing a charge for battery after police say he struck an employee at a bar. Thomas E. Kempf, 22, of Champaign, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday outside The Red Lion on Green St. in Champaign. Police were called...
Urbana High School student sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
Former Vermilion county health administrator suing board of health
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Douglas Toole, the former Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. The lawsuit alleges that Toole was given an ultimatum, resign or be immediately terminated. Toole's attorney says the Board violated the Open Meetings Act by informally...
$113.8 million investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur on Tuesday to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois...
Free dental exams and cleanings for children at Parkland College
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Children have a chance to get free dental exams and cleanings at Parkland Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic located at 2400 W. Bradley in Champaign from 8 a.m. to noon on February 11. The event is part of the Children’s Dental Access Program through the...
Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
Unit 4 School Board's approves Scenario 4 for School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Unit 4 School Board on Monday night made its final decision on the replacement for School of Choice. In a unanimous vote, board members approved Scenario 4. Some of the changes that will be implemented under Scenario 4 include magnet schools, transportation refunds, and...
Soybean prices may rise as Argentina struggles with drought; Brazil predicts record crop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Starting with the markets, we did not see too much action throughout last week. March corn prices up about 1 cent and March soybean prices were down 21 cents for the week ending January 20. But it would be a good idea to keep a...
