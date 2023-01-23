ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

SFGate

Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male

TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
TRACY, CA
SFGate

Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

New Arizona GOP chairman solicits election deniers to secure spot

PHOENIX - The Arizona Republian Party, reeling from statewide drubbing in a historic stronghold, chose a new leader Saturday who managed to hold together a coalition of activists from warring factions. Jeff DeWit, the former state treasurer who worked as chief operating officer for former president Donald Trump's presidential campaigns,...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

The fight to keep Hawaii’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Legs dangling over the side of a cliff and shrouded by a thick mist, Bill Adams and Louis Otto rested on a razor’s edge of the Koolau mountain range on the island of Oahu in Hawaii and looked down. Eighteen hundred feet below, they watched the clouds part, unveiling the ancient volcano’s amphitheater shape, embellished with its massive groves and complemented by the green vistas and turquoise-colored waters of Kaneohe Bay. The year was 1942. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Adams and Otto were hired by the U.S. Navy to scale the mountain and create a path for the construction of the Haiku Stairs, made up of 3,922 steps that reach a height of 2,800 feet. The purpose was to make way for a secret radio facility at the top that would connect Hawaii to other parts of the Pacific during World War II.  Adams and Otto did not know that their work would become one of the most contentious topics among the islands. Eighty years since it was first built, the trail has become a magnet for controversy... Read more.  
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

