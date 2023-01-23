ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Local organizations brainstorm ideas for the arts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of different local art, tourism, and economic development organizations gathered at Parkersburg Art Center to collaborate on ideas. Managing Director of the art center Jessie Siefert said the goal of the event was to network in order to help the economy flourish. Attendees were encouraged...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Green, Hudson Shaw

Hudson Shaw Green, 80, of Marietta, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Harmer Place. He was born July 11, 1942, in Mt. Kisco, New York, to Angus MacDonald Green and Edith Hudson Shaw. Hudson served his country in the Army Reserves and was a proud graduate of Marietta College, graduating...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Wood County’s annual Point in Time Count is underway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Wood County Point in Time Count is up and running. It’s a 24 hour endeavor in which organizations and volunteers collect data on homelessness in the area. Volunteers started at 4pm Wednesday. Different groups embark on the journey at different times. West Virginia...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hoy, Thomas Howard

Thomas Howard Hoy, 52, of Vienna, WV (loving husband, father, son, and brother), died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at WVU Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Howard Hal and Linda Sue (Waters) Hoy of Parkersburg. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union and was a...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Delancy, Vera Marie

Vera Marie Delancy, 76, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family on January 23, 2023. She was born September 18, 1946, in Wood county, the daughter of the late Thomas Mears and Flossie Victoria Hoover Barton. She had worked as a Nursing Assistant at Cedar Grove Personal Care...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023. According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cunningham, James T.

James T. Cunningham, 93, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born in Albany, Georgia March 23, 1929, a son of the late Haskell Hazen Cunningham and Eunice Rose (Gore) Cunningham. James was retired from E. I. Dupont. James enjoyed music, including playing stand-up bass...
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Chance Cox signs with Marietta College to continue football career

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chance Cox, a senior athlete at St. Marys High School, has made his decision to sign with Marietta College to continue his football career and suit up for the Pioneers. Chance held his signing ceremony on Wednesday, alongside fellow players, coaches and family. Chance intends...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Moore, Lois Ann

Lois Ann Moore of Chandler, AZ (formerly of Belpre, Ohio), 85, passed away peacefully on January 19th, 2023, surrounded by her children; Heaven has received another angel. Lois was born December 10, 1937, to John R. and Margaret A. Patrick of Corning, New York. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in the class of 1955. After graduation, Lois was employed by Corning Glass as an administrative assistant and telephone operator. She left Corning class and married the love of her life (The Late Karl Moore). Lois was a homemaker, raising her three children, Jane, John, and Julie.
CHANDLER, AZ
WTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: Brilynn Florence

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brilynn Florence, a senior basketball player for the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As one of just two seniors for the Lady Big Reds, Brilynn has loved being a leader for the other girls and knows that she always wants to be there to help and support her team.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Schmal, Lenore (Nodie) Harris Smith

Lenore (Nodie) Harris Smith Schmal of Marietta went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 23, 2023, after a long illness. She attended Marietta City Schools, and throughout her adult life, she proudly worked a total of 49 jobs and loved each one of them. She never knew a stranger and loved life.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wright, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Wright, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, at her daughter Sharyn’s house in Gilbert, WV. She was born in Piney, WV, on September 6, 1932, to parents Nelson and Bertha Nolan. Betty grew up in Williamstown and was the seventh of twelve children. She...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert

Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner. Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served...
BARLOW, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou

Barbara Lou Wilder, 77, of Beverly, OH, passed away on January 21, 2023, at Ohio State University Hospital. She was born on December 15, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late James Luther and Pauline Louise Weaver Carney. Barbara enjoyed cross-stitching, crafts, and going fishing. Barbara is survived...
BEVERLY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Farson, Charles Earl

Charles Earl Farson, 77, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 21, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born on January 5, 1946, in Wood County, WV, and was the son of the late Charles F. and Edna Farson. A gathering of friends and family...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice hosts town hall in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice hosted a town hall in Parkersburg to discuss his plan to cut West Virginia’s state income tax by 50% over the next three years. Governor Jim Justice spoke and listened to a large crowd of Wood County residents on the morning of...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy