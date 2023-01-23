Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals
LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome. State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha […] The post Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Measure to repeal motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska returns to Legislature
The perennial effort to repeal, or at least loosen, Nebraska’s law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets returned to the Legislature on Tuesday. State law has required anyone riding a motorcycle to strap on a helmet since 1989, even as other states have reversed course and eliminated or relaxed their requirements.
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen proposes a number of tax cuts in State of the State address
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addressed his goals for the state, including a number of tax cuts, in his first State of the State address on Thursday. At the state capitol, the governor introduced a budget limiting the growth of state spending to an annual average of 1.3% during the next two years.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
KETV.com
Nebraska hospital groups say Gov. Pillen's budget proposal 'ignores the crisis'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A joint statement by multiple hospital groups said Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget ignores the "crisis" providers are facing as they care for Nebraskans. If you're impacted by a lack of access to health care services, the Nebraska Hospital Association said it could get worse. They...
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
klkntv.com
Assault victims would be protected from debt collectors under Nebraska measure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new proposal aims to protect victims of assault and abuse from further pain during their darkest hours. The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday afternoon for Legislative Bill 315. It would prohibit medical providers from taking action against victims over...
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break
LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
doniphanherald.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Nebraska Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
klkntv.com
Nebraska legislative panel hears bill to ease requirements for vets to become teachers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday was the first day of legislative hearings at the Nebraska State Capitol. And the Education Committee had a busy day. One of the bills that was being heard was LB 188 from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. That bill would allow veterans who served...
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
WOWT
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
Highway Safety coalition urges Neb. Legislature to keep helmet law
LINCOLN, Neb.-Today, a coalition of organizations announces strong opposition to a legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on the state’s highways. LB 91 would allow motorcyclists over the age of 21 to ride without...
