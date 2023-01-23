ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

New accountability position created at Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials said the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 4 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
UT reveals there Master Plan, a roadmap for campus development.

Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Your headlines from 1/25 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, City approves tethering ordinance, Zoo Knox needs your branches!. Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball...
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
Catch up Quick

Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward. Updated: 17 hours ago. Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further...
College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also...
