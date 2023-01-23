Read full article on original website
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
New accountability position created at Knoxville Police Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials said the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 4 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
UT reveals there Master Plan, a roadmap for campus development.
Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Your headlines from 1/25 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, City approves tethering ordinance, Zoo Knox needs your branches!. Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball...
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
Knox Co. Commission votes on Belltown development, abandoned high school demolition and more
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, Knox County commissioners were expected to gather and vote on several different kinds of proposals. They included an anti-abortion treatment resolution declaring January as "Right to Life Month" and a large development expected to be built in the northwest part of the county.
Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
Can an already busy Knoxville Animal Control grapple with new tethering ordinance?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville City Council approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments. Taylor Woods had the right idea when it comes to caring for her dogs - at least by city council’s standards.
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward. Updated: 17 hours ago. Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further...
College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also...
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
Two Knox Co. schools cleared after threats; authorities continue investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County Schools were at the center of social media threats Monday. Knox County Schools officials were not able to give much information but did confirm that the two schools involved are Carter High School and Powell High School. Carter High School was placed on...
