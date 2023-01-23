Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Trout reveals what it will take to keep Shohei Ohtani with Angels
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two superstar players on a consistently mediocre Los Angeles Angels team, and with Ohtani headed for free agency in 2023, Trout will be looking to keep the Japanese phenom in California long-term. Trout joined Chris Mad Dog Russo and the High Heat podcast on...
AOL Corp
Angels owner Arte Moreno takes franchise off market, won't sell team as Shohei Ohtani talks loom
Five months after owner Arte Moreno declared "now is the time," the Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that the franchise is, in fact, not for sale. The Angels released a statement on behalf of the Moreno family announcing the decision:. "During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
Arte Moreno ends exploratory process to sell Angels franchise; plans to continue ownership
After months of exploring a possible sale of the Los Angeles Angels franchise, owner Arte Moreno has announced that he instead plans on continuing ownership into the foreseeable future. In a statement released on Monday, the team said that the Moreno family officially ended their exploratory process to sell after announcing that they would search for potential buyers back in August 2022. "During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience," the statement from Moreno said. "This offseason we committed to a...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Justin Turner Avoids Getting into Details Involving Split with LA
Justin Turner has established himself as one of the most revered Dodgers of all time. He held many playoff records with LA and remains a true humanitarian to the city of Los Angeles. That is why it’s difficult to see him leave the Dodgers and join the Boston Red Sox this upcoming season.
Angels News: MLB Commissioner Issues Statement on Arte Moreno, Status of Team Sale
He didn't seem to be as surprised as the rest of us.
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
Baseball-'Unfinished business': Los Angeles Angels owner no longer selling team
LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday said he was no longer interested in selling the team he has owned for 20 years after announcing in August that he was looking for buyers.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Tickets For 2023 Season Go On Sale February 2
Los Angeles Dodgers tickets for games on their 2023 schedule go on sale to the general public Thursday, February 2. However, that will not include Opening Day at Dodger Stadium or the matchup with the New York Yankees, both of which will be available at a later date. Season tickets,...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Red Sox, Ryan Sherriff Agree To Minor League Deal
Left-hander Ryan Sherriff announced over the weekend that he’s signed with the Red Sox (Twitter link). Presumably, it’s a minor league deal for the southpaw that’ll give him a chance to compete for a job during spring training. Sherriff, 32, has pitched in parts of four Major...
