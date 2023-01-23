Conversations with Champions: Jon Rahm says ‘I feel like I can get a lot better’ after winning for fourth time in six starts

Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
Justin Thomas Perfectly Summarized Why Jon Rahm Is So Dangerous Right Now
Ahead of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Thomas addressed Rahm’s incredible heater.
Column: Rahm's big run is putting everyone in golf on notice
Davis Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie and former No. 1 amateur, needed only five words to indicate the odds he faced in the final round of The American Express. “I’m playing against Jon Rahm.” This isn’t the first time Rahm has been regarded as among golf’s best. He spent the second half of 2021 at No. 1 in the world, the same year he captured the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his first major. Rahm also is not the only player to go on the kind of heater he is on now.
'No Way' - Rory McIlroy Claims Sergio Garcia Sergio Friendship Can't Be Rekindled
There is "no way" the former Ryder Cup partners will rekindle their friendship according to McIlroy
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Watch: Patrick Reed Tosses Golf Tee at Rory McIlroy
Video evidence has surfaced of the driving range incident.
BBC
Gareth Bale: Jon Rahm impressed after round in Torrey Pines Pro-Am
He once celebrated in front of a banner that read 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'. But now he has called time on his professional football career, golf looks to be the undisputed number one for Gareth Bale - just ask world number three Jon Rahm. The 2021 US Open...
LIV Golf Defectors Have No Ryder Cup Future - Sir Nick Faldo
Sir Nick Faldo believes LIV Golf defectors should move on as they have no Ryder Cup future
PGA Tour Players React To ‘Tee-Gate’ Between McIlroy and Reed
Professional golfers had a field day on social media in response to Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy’s Dubai interaction.
