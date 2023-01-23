American Heart Association awards funding for physical activity equipment. Reducing sedentary behavior and increasing physical activity is key to immediate and long-term health for children. That is why the American Heart Association, devoted to world of healthier lives for all, the National Football League (NFL) and the Buffalo Bills have awarded a $1,000 grant to St. Mary’s School for the Deaf in Buffalo. The grant is to be used for physical activity equipment to support students at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf achieving their daily 60-minutes of physical activity.

