Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
The Silver Dollar Bar & Grill share their famous corn chowder recipe
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unofficial best corn chowder recipe in all of Wyoming is now available so you can make it at home!. The Wort Hotel has had so many dishes come and go over the years but the corn chowder has stood the test of time. It was first introduced in 1985 inside the Silver Dollar Bar and quickly became a favorite amongst locals.
buckrail.com
Deep storm cycle possible for the Tetons this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. – Cold and dry conditions have prevailed across Teton County since January 16, but that is about to change late this week. A multi-day storm cycle is set to impact the Tetons from Thursday night through Sunday with the potential for deep snow totals to add up.
cowboystatedaily.com
Teton County Buys 1,000 Certified “Bear-Resistant” Garbage Cans But Then A Grizzly Destroyed One
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 1,000 garbage cans touted as “bear resistant” and distributed across Teton County have turned out to not be bear resistant after all, despite a county ordinance stating that garbage containers must meet that standard. Even so, that...
eastidahonews.com
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
Idaho8.com
More of the same for Thursday with a snow storm expected Friday
Areas of freezing fog and light snow overnight with lows back to 6° for Idaho Falls. Overnight lows around 15° for Pocatello. For Thursday, we’re looking again at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and areas of morning fog. A high temperature of 22°, with winds at 5-10 mph.
17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project
The anticipated completion timeframe is mid-March.
eastidahonews.com
His daughter asked him to create a TikTok account. It now has over 80 million views.
IDAHO FALLS — What seemed like a joke between a daughter and her dad about getting views and making money by creating TikTok videos suddenly became a reality. Ashlyn Allen, 19, from Idaho Falls, has had TikTok for several years. She started posting videos and told her dad, Tom Allen, that she wished she could make money from her account.
One dead after SUV and car collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 A.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 120.6 just north of Shelley in Bonneville County. A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US-91. The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female, from Shelley, which was traveling northbound. The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt. The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
Walk away escapee arrested for eluding deputies
A walk away escapee has been arrested for eluding deputies.
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies man who died in crash near Shelley
SHELLEY — A local coroner has identified a man who died over the weekend in a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com that Chad Alden Foss, 59, of Idaho Falls, died in the crash. Taylor said the cause of death was due to head injuries and the manner was accidental.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with felonies after allegedly passing counterfeit bills
IDAHO FALLS – A Wyoming man was charged with a felony after allegedly trying to pay for items at a gas station with movie prop money. Corbin Jay Ooka, 33, was charged with multiple counts of felony attempt to pass fictitious bills and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
eastidahonews.com
‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit
SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit. The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week. In November,...
eastidahonews.com
Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik
RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
eastidahonews.com
Trial set for man accused of stealing over $2k from hardware store
IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon man who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from a hardware store will now stand trial. Dennis M. Garrett, 50, is scheduled for a jury trial in front of District Judge Michael Whyte on April 11. Garrett pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of grand larceny.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with drug trafficking after officers find fentanyl in car during traffic stop
IDAHO FALLS – A Chubbuck man was charged with a felony after police found drugs in his car and he allegedly lied about his identity. Robert Harold Magoon, 35, was charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor providing false information to law enforcement.
Comments / 0