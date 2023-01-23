ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hnibnews.com

Maine HS Hockey – Highlights: Brunswick Bests Thornton Academy In Cross-Over Tilt

Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 5, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde 3. Caden Petit scored twice and added an assist for the Tigers (3-5) in a victory over the Eagles (1-7). Hunter Boudreau and Chase Magnant each contributed a goal and an assist for Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard. Jamie Sperlich also potted a goal, while Collin Scully had two assists. Goalie Aden Dube turned aside 24 shots. Zander Kirk scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde, and Jacob Fullerton also found the back of the net. Gerek Theriault and Henry Pennell each had a helper. Sam Young stopped 22 shots.
Boston 25 News WFXT

UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Seacoast Current

Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim

A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
WMTW

How much snow did you get? Maine snow reports for Jan. 23, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Monday brought several inches of fresh snow to the area just a couple days after another storm dropped half a foot or more on the region. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell, especially with rain...
92 Moose

Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here

Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
WMTW

Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
mainebiz.biz

New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader

Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
