hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 2 Highlights: Solid Week For Newburyport Against D1 Foes
– Tewksbury improved to 9-1 on the season with 6-0 win over Concord Carlisle. Matt Cooke led the attack with two goals and Conor Cremin, Andrew Whynot, Brady Chapman and Ryan Flynn also scored for the Redmen. – Canton beat Attleboro 11-1 in the Hockomock League. Brian Middleton had a...
hnibnews.com
Connecticut HS Hockey – Division 2 Top 8: Wethersfield Jumps A Few Spots To #5 This Week
North Haven, unbeaten in its first 10, remains a clear #1 in the latest HNIB News Connecticut Division II Top 8. It was back to business as usual for #2 Woodstock Academy, which combined for 19 goals in wins over Lincoln (R.I.) and SGWL. Westhill/Stamford remains #3 after beating East...
hnibnews.com
Maine HS Hockey – Highlights: Brunswick Bests Thornton Academy In Cross-Over Tilt
Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 5, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde 3. Caden Petit scored twice and added an assist for the Tigers (3-5) in a victory over the Eagles (1-7). Hunter Boudreau and Chase Magnant each contributed a goal and an assist for Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard. Jamie Sperlich also potted a goal, while Collin Scully had two assists. Goalie Aden Dube turned aside 24 shots. Zander Kirk scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde, and Jacob Fullerton also found the back of the net. Gerek Theriault and Henry Pennell each had a helper. Sam Young stopped 22 shots.
UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham
DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
Man wins more than $100,000 on $3 slot machine bet at charitable casino in Dover
Filotimo Casino officials announced the first big, lucky winner on the charitable casino’s newly installed casino machines. Officials said Ralph of Elliot, Maine, won $103,201 after placing a bet of just $3. He won big on the Scorchin' Hot Ruby machine at the casino in Dover. Ralph said he...
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
New England Gets 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner This Month
New England gets its second Mega Millions jackpot winner with a single ticket sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were: white balls 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. The jackpot had an annuity value of $30 million ($16.3 million cash).
Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
manchesterinklink.com
Storm chasers: Line workers from across the country answer the call for NH power outage
MANCHESTER, NH – The Vogel brothers from Illinois have never been to New Hampshire, until now. But as storm chasers for Eversource, they are among the hundreds of contractors who made their way here to restore power for the nearly 200,000 electric customers left without power over the past 24 hours. They’ve been working around the clock.
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot ticket sold at Mass. Stop & Shop
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. An extremely lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player just won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn. This $31 million prize...
WMTW
How much snow did you get? Maine snow reports for Jan. 23, 2023
A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Monday brought several inches of fresh snow to the area just a couple days after another storm dropped half a foot or more on the region. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell, especially with rain...
Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here
Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Caesars is planning to open a 30,000-square-foot sportsbook south of Boston
“It’s going to be a sports bar, with fine dining, on steroids.”. Caesars announced plans Monday to open a retail sportsbook location south of Boston as the state ramps up for in-person sports betting. The casino-entertainment company is partnering with local betting parlor Raynham Park, pending approval by the...
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
WBUR
'We'll keep going': After a Mega loss, here's the latest on the Allston megaproject
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Sheesh, even when it snows, some ski mountains can’t win. Watch out for ice this morning and make sure to finishing...
