FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Reese's new Dipped Animal Crackers hit stores nationwide
HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into. The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release. "Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your...
Lancaster County restaurant lands at No. 11 on Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in the U.S.
A Lancaster County restaurant has landed at No. 11 on Yelp’s annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States. Two other Pennsylvania restaurants also made the list. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada
Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
abc27.com
Kinsley Enterprises leaders die during Canadian ski trip
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties, have died during a ski trip in Canada. According to Kinsley Construction, Inc., the brothers were skiing in British Columbia at the time of their “sudden and tragic...
*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
Jewelry store closes at Dauphin County mall
Another retailer has closed at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township. This time it’s one of the mall’s jewelry stores.
abc27.com
Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA
Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
local21news.com
Man charged in connection with alleged burglary at Green Dragon Farmers Market, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has been charged and police are working to identify another suspect in connection with burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to police 23-year-old Devan Andre Robinson, of Harrisburg is charged with one count of burglary and...
FOX43.com
PPL explains reasoning behind some sky high customer bills
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — “I don’t have $600 a month to spend on electricity.”. One PPL customer in Cumberland County, who didn't want to use her name, told FOX43 she was shocked after getting her latest bill, which was over $200 more than her previous one. “It says...
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
iheart.com
WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH DAY + CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FROM CBS21
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY 4AM - 4PM. [CBS21, HARRISBURG, PA] Look for 2 to 3 inches of accumulation before it mixes and changes to rain by 2PM Wednesday afternoon. Higher snow fall amounts of 3 to 5 inches will accumulate along and NW of I-81, especially in the...
FOX43.com
3 bodies found at 'critical incident' in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 4:07 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, the three people found dead at the Loman Avenue scene were a 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man. Their names and additional details on the incident are not being released...
AOL Corp
A Columbia Dick’s Sporting Goods store has closed its doors for good
A major Columbia sporting goods store has shut its doors. The Dick’s Sporting Goods location at 10204 Two Notch Road in northeast Columbia recently closed. A sign on the door at that location announces the closure and directs customers to other locations. “We are closed,” the sign on the...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
local21news.com
Woman located and is safe following search in York County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities say the woman has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County are searching for a 21-year-old woman with special needs to walked away from her home on Monday, officials say. According to authorities, a search for...
Nocturnal nightclub aims to ‘bring the party back’ to Harrisburg
Nocturnal is ready to reinvigorate Harrisburg’s nightlife scene. In the coming weeks, the nightclub will open at the former Susquehanna Ale House at 236 N. Second St. with dance music and a speakeasy. Justin Browning, owner of JB Lovedraft’s MicroPub on North Second Street, and partner Craig Dunkle purchased the three-story building from Ron Kamionka, owner of several city establishments under the Downtown After Dark umbrella.
