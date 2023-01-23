ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoyne, PA

FOX 43

Reese's new Dipped Animal Crackers hit stores nationwide

HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into. The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release. "Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your...
HERSHEY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Kinsley Enterprises leaders die during Canadian ski trip

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties, have died during a ski trip in Canada. According to Kinsley Construction, Inc., the brothers were skiing in British Columbia at the time of their “sudden and tragic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Michele Orsinger

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA

Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH DAY + CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FROM CBS21

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY 4AM - 4PM. [CBS21, HARRISBURG, PA] Look for 2 to 3 inches of accumulation before it mixes and changes to rain by 2PM Wednesday afternoon. Higher snow fall amounts of 3 to 5 inches will accumulate along and NW of I-81, especially in the...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

3 bodies found at 'critical incident' in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 4:07 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, the three people found dead at the Loman Avenue scene were a 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man. Their names and additional details on the incident are not being released...
YORK COUNTY, PA
AOL Corp

A Columbia Dick’s Sporting Goods store has closed its doors for good

A major Columbia sporting goods store has shut its doors. The Dick’s Sporting Goods location at 10204 Two Notch Road in northeast Columbia recently closed. A sign on the door at that location announces the closure and directs customers to other locations. “We are closed,” the sign on the...
COLUMBIA, PA
PennLive.com

Nocturnal nightclub aims to ‘bring the party back’ to Harrisburg

Nocturnal is ready to reinvigorate Harrisburg’s nightlife scene. In the coming weeks, the nightclub will open at the former Susquehanna Ale House at 236 N. Second St. with dance music and a speakeasy. Justin Browning, owner of JB Lovedraft’s MicroPub on North Second Street, and partner Craig Dunkle purchased the three-story building from Ron Kamionka, owner of several city establishments under the Downtown After Dark umbrella.
HARRISBURG, PA

