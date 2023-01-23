ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Planning Commission

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber announced Monday the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the tourism organization for 16 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billy Joe Nelson Sr.

KINGSPORT - Billy Joe Nelson Sr., 53, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. A native of Kingsport, Billy spent most of his life in northeast Tennessee. Billy worked in the transportation department for Kingsport City Schools for twenty-three years. He also provided CDL training for commercial driving. Billy was married to Donna Nelson for eleven years. He had three children, Billy, Hannah, and Cody. He was an avid hunter who loved being outdoors, as well as fishing. He also had a love for animals and had a houseful of pets.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County

Washington County Schools recently announced that Mr. Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-2024 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first and fourth grade teacher at Boones...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Planning Commission appeals $8000 penalty on stormwater reporting.

CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins school officials address third grade reading law at family meetings

The Hawkins County School District has been hosting family meetings at its elementary schools to inform parents about the new state law impacting third-grade retention. The Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act were passed by the General Assembly during a special session in late 2021.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence

Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The McKinney Center launches new episode of Conversations That Matter

Conversations That Matter- a podcast series from the McKinney Center in Jonesborough- just released their first episode of 2023, featuring Rayford and Anita Johnson as the series' first married couple. In the January episode of Conversations That Matter, moderators Brittany Butler and Michelle Treece talk with guests Rayford and Anita...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cummins appointed Clinch District ranger

NORTON — The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger. Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
NORTON, VA
supertalk929.com

Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

KFD finds funding to get technical

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
KINGSPORT, TN

