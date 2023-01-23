Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big SuccessJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
USS Yorktown survivor honored by Washington County Commission
Washington County commissioners were serenaded by a World War II veteran at their meeting Monday night. At the request of Commission Chairman Greg Matherly, the Rev. Julian E. Hodges produced his harmonica and played his version of “Rocky Top” for the board.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport’s public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. They would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Planning Commission
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
Teague leaves Visit Kingsport; Lett stepping into his place
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber announced Monday the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Teague has served at the helm of the tourism organization for 16 years.
wjhl.com
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
Kingsport Times-News
Veteran Rye Cove educator Joy Davidson makes Teacher Spotlight
RYE COVE — A Scott County educator for just short of three decades is in this week’s Teacher Spotlight.
4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
Kingsport Times-News
Billy Joe Nelson Sr.
KINGSPORT - Billy Joe Nelson Sr., 53, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. A native of Kingsport, Billy spent most of his life in northeast Tennessee. Billy worked in the transportation department for Kingsport City Schools for twenty-three years. He also provided CDL training for commercial driving. Billy was married to Donna Nelson for eleven years. He had three children, Billy, Hannah, and Cody. He was an avid hunter who loved being outdoors, as well as fishing. He also had a love for animals and had a houseful of pets.
Kingsport Times-News
Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County
Washington County Schools recently announced that Mr. Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-2024 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first and fourth grade teacher at Boones...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Planning Commission appeals $8000 penalty on stormwater reporting.
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins school officials address third grade reading law at family meetings
The Hawkins County School District has been hosting family meetings at its elementary schools to inform parents about the new state law impacting third-grade retention. The Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act were passed by the General Assembly during a special session in late 2021.
The Tomahawk
Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence
Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
Johnson City Press
D-B math teacher and former coach Adam Gourley in Teacher Spotlight
KINGSPORT — Math teacher and former coach Aaron Gourley is the latest in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Kingsport Times-News
The McKinney Center launches new episode of Conversations That Matter
Conversations That Matter- a podcast series from the McKinney Center in Jonesborough- just released their first episode of 2023, featuring Rayford and Anita Johnson as the series' first married couple. In the January episode of Conversations That Matter, moderators Brittany Butler and Michelle Treece talk with guests Rayford and Anita...
Kingsport Times-News
How to register your child for kindergarten in Washington County Schools
Washington County Schools has announced the start of registration for children who will be entering Kindergarten in Fall 2023. Who: Registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before August 15, 2023 and who will be entering kindergarten at a Washington County School in Fall 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Cummins appointed Clinch District ranger
NORTON — The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger. Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County commissioners approve resolutions to address key projects
Washington County commissioners voted Monday to approve a resolution outlining an interlocal agreement with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative to develop a meat processing center in Telford. The vote codifies a decision they made in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for a $10 million...
supertalk929.com
Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
Kingsport Times-News
KFD finds funding to get technical
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years. “This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
Comments / 0