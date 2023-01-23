Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
DUI traffic stop led to arrest of convicted Valdosta felon
On January 23, 2023, at 2:20 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and N St. Augustine Road after receiving a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. According to VPD, when officers approached the vehicle...
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted, raping victim while sleeping
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance with locating a man. 33-year-old Anthony Latroy Reeves is wanted for the charges of rape, according to the APD report, Reeves allegedly raped a victim while she was sleeping. Reeves stands at 6’0 and weighs 185...
WALB 10
APD looking for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help finding a rape suspect. Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident. Police said the victim was sexually assaulted in their sleep. Reeve’s last known address is in the 1900 block of Keystone...
WCTV
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An elderly employee with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking to work, said Tallahassee Police. The incident happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. while the employee was crossing the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive. According to police, the woman had parked in a TMH-owned lot behind Walgreens located just across from the main building when she was approached by a young male who asked for the time. A witness told police the male was in the company of three additional people who had been loitering in the area.
Elderly TMH Employee Assaulted Walking to Work by Four Teens
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. The TPD incident report is provided below. […]
laniercountynewsonline.com
Valdosta Felon Arrested Tuesday
VALDOSTA, Georgia – About 2:30 a.m., Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts 28), who appeared to be sleeping.
Methamphetamine, fentanyl are most prevalent illegal drugs in Albany area
ALBANY — The national deluge of fentanyl hasn’t bypassed southwest Georgia, and the highly toxic opioid is turning up everywhere and in all types of street drugs, from heroin to cocaine, a state drug enforcement officer told the Dougherty County Commission Monday. Methamphetamine also is ubiquitous and often mixed with fentanyl, a potentially deadly cocktail.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man with outstanding warrants was arrested after being found impaired sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle. Arrested: Roberts, Lakenry B, African American male, age 28, resident of Valdosta. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:20 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of...
YAHOO!
'Traumatic': 4 young teens arrested after assaulting TMH worker in carjacking
A Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare employee was assaulted by four young teenagers Thursday morning as she walked from a hospital parking lot to TMH, leading the facility to increase its security measures. Just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the woman, who parked her vehicle at a lot behind Walgreens, 1202 Magnolia Drive,...
wfxl.com
Stabbing investigation underway involving two wanted suspects in Moultrie
The Moultrie Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two suspects, involved in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday, January 17. According to MPD, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes are both wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation. The two suspects are being sought for questioning in...
Trial date set for man in relation to death of TPD officer Christopher Fariello
A trial date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder of three family members and killing a Tallahassee Police Department officer.
TPD investigating death of 3-year-old boy
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that took place Monday morning.
HipHopDX.com
Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces
Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
southgatv.com
Isaiah Gilyard trial underway
ALBANY, Ga-In the spring of 2022, the Albany Police Department were on the lookout for 35 year-old Isaiah Thomas Gilyard. Gilyard was wanted after allegedly committing aggravated assault, robbing someone of their Gucci bag and committing criminal trespass. According to the official indictment issued in June of 2022, Gilyard is...
YAHOO!
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
WALB 10
Qualified Albany police officers to receive pay bump
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some of Albany’s police force are getting a pay raise. City commissioners are raising officers’ pay by 5%. The pay raise includes those ranked captain and below that are post-certified. Those who voted in favor of the pay raise say they are hoping to...
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
1 person dead, driver detained in incident with pedestrian on N. Monroe Street
Law enforcement agencies are working a fatal incident on North Monroe Street in Leon County Saturday night.
wfxl.com
Adel police look to speak with man seen on surveillance video
Adel police need help to locate a man seen on surveillance video. The police department posted a photo on their Facebook page and said, "if anybody knows who this guy is, we need to have a conversation with him. Sorry the picture is not Lifetouch quality, but he didn't stop long enough to pose. You can remain anonymous."
