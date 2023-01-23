ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox2detroit.com

Man who crashed into Detroit home was fatally shot, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a home. Police said an adult man was inside the car and had a gunshot wound when they found him. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the police department's...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in Detroit dollar store armed robberies

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with armed robberies this month at two dollar stores in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday. Fernando Darryl Ford, a Southfield resident, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on armed robbery charges, records show. Bond was set at $300,000....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit woman survives more than 25 cardiac arrests

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Her heart stopped beating more than 25 times, but April Hogan is alive because of the heroic efforts to save her. To say April Hogan of Ypsilanti is lucky to be alive just doesn’t really cover it. It was July 9, 2021, when Hogan...
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
DETROIT, MI

