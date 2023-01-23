Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Man who crashed into Detroit home was fatally shot, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a home. Police said an adult man was inside the car and had a gunshot wound when they found him. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the police department's...
MSP troopers fatally shoot man, spotted green laser on police shortly before suspect opened fire
DETROIT -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police fatally shot a man Tuesday night after he opened fire on them outside of a home in Detroit. According to the MSP, a trooper who was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. spotted a green laser being pointed at them from a second story window of a home in the 12800 block of Terry Street in Detroit.
Detroit Police video shows fiery fatal crash was not the result of any chase
Relatives of 22-year-old Jalen McWilliams were adamant that police were involved in chasing the Dodge Durango where he was a passenger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One man crashed into a house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said the man was shot while inside his vehicle. The man (after...
Detroit News
Suspect charged in Detroit dollar store armed robberies
A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with armed robberies this month at two dollar stores in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday. Fernando Darryl Ford, a Southfield resident, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on armed robbery charges, records show. Bond was set at $300,000....
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother, stepfather accused of beating 5-year-old son to death
A Detroit couple is facing charges after authorities say they beat their 5-year-old son to death and abused their 3-year-old son. The 5-year-old's aunt said the courts failed the children.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit woman survives more than 25 cardiac arrests
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Her heart stopped beating more than 25 times, but April Hogan is alive because of the heroic efforts to save her. To say April Hogan of Ypsilanti is lucky to be alive just doesn’t really cover it. It was July 9, 2021, when Hogan...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
Detroit man charged with assaulting police officers in 'very unusual' situation at gas station
A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies after pointing a gun at officers while locked inside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Utica police break up teen’s illegal party at Airbnb -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say. A 19-year-old is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month...
Detroit man dies in I-69 crash involving semi
A Detroit man has died in a crash involving a semitruck early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police says the crash happened on I-69 in Tekonsha Township at roughly 4:45 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 reopens in Detroit after semi truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel
DETROIT – Part of I-94 closed in Detroit Wednesday after a semi truck crashed into the median wall, spilling fuel and debris. Both directions of I-94 closed on Detroit’s east side after a semi truck crashed at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The freeway has since reopened as of 3 p.m.
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
Michigan State Police releases video of suspect firing shots at helicopter
Michigan State Police shot and killed an armed suspect who they say fired shots first after shining a laser and shooting at an MSP helicopter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen steals woman’s purse in Birmingham, uses her credit cards, is arrested in Las Vegas, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A teenager was arrested in Las Vegas after he grabbed a woman from behind, stole her purse, and used her credit cards at multiple stores around Metro Detroit, police said. The theft happened at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 4 along Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue...
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
