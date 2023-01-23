ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Missoula Co. to distribute free carbon monoxide detectors

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County and local fire departments and fire districts will give out free carbon monoxide detectors to raise awareness about the dangers of the odorless gas. Missoula County released the following information:. Missoula County, with the help of local fire districts and departments, is giving out...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Report shows spike in people experiencing homelessness

MISSOULA, Mont. — For the first time in over two years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development completed its annual homeless assessment report. In January 2022, more than 582,000 individuals were experiencing homelessness each night across the United States, and around 30% of those people had been without homes for over a year.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale

One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3 Missoula businesses close their doors

MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Motivate Your Monday: Keeping your New Year's resolution

MISSOULA, Mont. — Did you know that statistics show that 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February?!. I know, as high as that sounds you don’t have to be a part of the 80% group. Here are a few motivating tips to help beat those odds.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Western Fire Chiefs Association to hold wildfire webinar Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Fire Chiefs Association is going to outline the continuing challenges with wildfires in a webinar Wednesday. They also will give information on forecast data solution available to mitigate the risk of wildfires to land, lives and property. Climate and weather experts also will preview...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MCT to hold productions in Dillon, Missoula schools

MISSOULA, Mont. — Children from the Dillon community will perform the epic tale of Aladdin at the University of Montana - Western on Saturday. The Missoula Children’s Theater is featuring all ages in its enormously fun musical adaptation. It’s a sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales. In Missoula,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

"Every Brilliant Thing" to bring anti-suicide message to UM Western

MISSOULA, Mont. — An anti-sucide production aims to engage Montana's middle and high school students at the University of Montana-Western. "Every Brilliant Thing" will be performed at the campus Feb. 10-12. From the University of Montana- Western. After completing a successful and moving 44-city tour of Montana in the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MDT seeks public comment on bridge preservation

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is opening public comment on a proposal to preserve 41 bridges south of Missoula. The bridges are located on Highway 93 between Florence and Sula, the Eastside Highway, Victor Crossing and Main Street in Hamilton. Proposed work includes bridge deck repairs...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Rime ice vs. hoarfrost

Malary Hathcox of Victor sent in photos of rime ice coating the trees outside her home and wanted an explanation as to what is the difference between rime ice and hoarfrost. Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs describes what makes these types of ice different. Both are common...
VICTOR, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula moves forward with demolition plans for Sleepy Inn

MISSOULA, Mont. — In a Monday night meeting, the Missoula City Council made the decision to clean up and demolish the Sleepy Inn. The council awarded the bid for the hazardous building materials cleanup and deconstruction of the property. Three Rivers Landworks expects it to cost about $283,600. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula City Council approves 6-week parental leave policy

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council voted to get rid of its six-week paid pregnancy leave and replace it with a six-week paid parental leave policy. In a meeting Monday night, officials decided parents could take off six continuous weeks, for a maximum of 240 hours. Part-time employees would...
MISSOULA, MT

