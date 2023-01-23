Read full article on original website
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
ABC News
Pink, Stevie Nicks and more confirmed to be singing on Dolly Parton's 'Rock Star' album
Dolly Parton is a country music legend, but she's dipping her toes into the world of rock 'n' roll with a little help from her friends Pink and Stevie Nicks. During an appearance on "The View," Parton said she wanted to make a rock album to help her feel her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction was legitimate.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
On This Date: Alabama Releases Hit Single “Mountain Music” Back In 1982
Takin’ it back to 1982. 41 years ago today, Alabama released “Mountain Music,” the lead single and title track from their multi-platinum album of the same name. Written solely by Randy Owen, the song would go on to become a staple in the Alabama repertoire, and to this day, one of the most popular songs of their illustrious career. The band would also win ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1982, and “Mountain Music” would go on to […] The post On This Date: Alabama Releases Hit Single “Mountain Music” Back In 1982 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After Getting Too Drunk and Smashing Out Stage Lights
It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage...
Kane Brown Said “People Who Are ‘Red Dirt Country,’ Still On Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash, Can’t Stand Me”
In a 2020 interview with the Evening Standard, a daily newspaper across the pond in London, Kane Brown shared some of this thoughts on country music, his pop collaborations, and even acknowledged the fact that some people don’t like his music. Regarding his collabs with Marshmello, Khalid, Jon Legend,...
‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed
Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday. Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.
Hardy Puts Country Radio On Blast With A Little Help From Jeremy McKinnon On “RADIO SONG”
Lawd have mercy… Hardy really went all the way there with “RADIO SONG.”. His new half rock, half country record called the mockingbird & THE CROW is out everywhere as of this past Friday, and I have to say, it’s quite the conundrum. In both genres, he...
Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”
With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023
Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
Dierks Bentley Announces 10th Studio Album ‘Gravel And Gold,’ Says It’s “The Best Country Music I Ever Made”
Dierks Bentley’s 10th studio album arrives next month. In a new video that’s been shared across his social platforms, he confirmed that Gravel And Gold will be out everywhere next month. In the teaser video, you see Dierks standing in a studio, with shots of old performances throughout...
Dolly Parton to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 'I Will Always Love You' with Month-Long Dollywood Event
One of Dolly Parton's most heartfelt and beloved songs, "I Will Always Love You" turns 50 this year. Though it didn't reach country fans' ears until the Feb. 1974 release of the album Jolene, Parton penned the solo write in 1973. It's a Platonic love letter to Porter Wagoner in response to Parton's exit from both his TV show and their duet partnership. During a 2017 appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Parton added to her legend by speculating that she'd written the future Whitney Houston megahit on the same day as the equally iconic "Jolene."
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Featured in 2023 ‘American Currents’ Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (CMHOF) continues to examine the current state of country music with the new edition of its American Currents exhibit. American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment of the museum’s annual exhibit that showcases artists’ contributions that have impacted the genre over the past year. Artists featured in the 2023 exhibit range from modern superstars to legendary acts including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney, with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd representing the country music legends.
Christina Hall Hilariously Struggles While Line Dancing for the First Time in Tennessee: 'I Give Up'
“Line dancing is not in my future,” the HGTV star jokes in an exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode of 'Christina in the Country' Christina Hall is embracing the country life! In a preview clip for Thursday's new episode of Christina in the Country, the HGTV star, 39, tries out line dancing for the first time with her husband Josh and her friend James. "You need to learn how to line dance," James tells Christina in the exclusive clip above. "The best way to learn is to throw you out there." Christina, who explains...
Kate Hudson Embarks on Music Career, Signs With Nashville Management Firm
Kate Hudson is officially making her way into the music world. The 43-year-old actress -- best known for classics like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and most recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- has signed a management deal with Jason Owen and Nashville-based Sandbox Entertainment Group. The firm will manage her budding music career as she prepares to release a debut album.
