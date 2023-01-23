Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Yankees show interest in trading for ex-MVP candidate, MLB insider says
Another day, another name on the New York Yankees’ short list of possible trade targets: Max Kepler. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports Kepler is a “prime buy-low candidate.“. One team that has shown interest in Kepler, according to sources: the New York Yankees, whose hitter-friendly ballpark could be...
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission
The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen. Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove ...
Red Sox, Matt Dermody Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox are signing left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll get a crack in big league camp as a non-roster invitee. Dermody, 32, has pitched in parts of four MLB campaigns. He got the briefest of looks last...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs reportedly signed a lucrative extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
NBC Sports
Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment to make room for newly-acquired outfielder Adam Duvall, the team announced. Boston will still need to pay his $7.5 million salary for 2023. Tomase: Can Bryan...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Justin Turner Avoids Getting into Details Involving Split with LA
Justin Turner has established himself as one of the most revered Dodgers of all time. He held many playoff records with LA and remains a true humanitarian to the city of Los Angeles. That is why it’s difficult to see him leave the Dodgers and join the Boston Red Sox this upcoming season.
This Kiké Hernández Tweet Hints At New Role For Red Sox
Much has been made about the Boston Red Sox’s future at shortstop. After watching Xander Bogaerts depart for the San Diego Padres on a monster contract and Trevor Story go down with an elbow injury that is likely to end his season, the Red Sox were left looking for answers up the middle. While the questions haven’t been directly answered, it appears Kiké Hernández has provided insight into who will be manning the shortstop position this season in Boston.
Tri-City Herald
Terry Francona Unified With Beloved Scooter After It Was Stolen
The offseason is always filled with wild stories that leave fans speechless. But I don't think anyone had Terry Francona getting his scooter stolen on their Guardians off-season bingo card. However, the future Hall Of Fame Manager had it taken from him while he was in town for Guards Fest...
Tri-City Herald
Rangers host the Golden Knights following Chytil’s 2-goal showing
Vegas Golden Knights (29-17-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (26-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Vegas Golden Knights after Filip Chytil's two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Rangers' 3-2 overtime loss. New York has gone...
