Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine yearsMajestic NewsAppling, GA
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Related
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian killed by big-rig after walking into its path on I-20
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 20 that shut down eastbound traffic for a time. The Georgia State Patrol said troopers responded around 7:12 a.m. Wednesday to the incident on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 160 in Warren County. The driver of...
WRDW-TV
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
Pedestrian killed after walking into path of tractor-trailer on I-20 in Warren County
One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian on Interstate 20 eastbound near mile marker 160 in Warren County.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located...
WRDW-TV
Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
WRDW-TV
Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents in which an Augusta firetruck overturned in the past week. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned.
WRDW-TV
Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released accident report gives details about a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child last week. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash that happened around 9 a.m. Jan. 18 on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man charged in assaults that spanned a decade
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault in an abuse case the victim says went on for at least 10 years. The victim told deputies she recently left Michael Kent, 54, and finally got the courage to report the abuse to authorities.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1 in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye. Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on […]
3-vehicle accident leaves 1 person dead in South Carolina
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person has died following a three-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Barnwell County. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, a 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were […]
wfxg.com
POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
wfxg.com
Richmond Co. school bus app leaves parents wondering where their child is
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Some Richmond County parents say relying on an app to tell them where their student's bus is has gotten them nowhere. "It's scary. As a parent, your worst nightmare is not knowing where your child is." Several times since moving to Richmond County this school year, DJ Bailey's nightmare has been his reality.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
WRDW-TV
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
WLTX.com
Victim dies after being struck by car in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office is working to notify the family of a victim who was struck and killed along a county road on Saturday night. Coroner Darryl Ables said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Jefferson Davis Highway not far from Cherokee Drive in the Beech Island community.
wgac.com
Gun Found After Altercation Involving Two Richmond County Students
A gun was found after two students were involved in an altercation Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way in Richmond County. Officials say the incident was reported at noon. During an investigation, authorities say 17-year-old Zayden McKeone had a glock semi-automatic gun in his possession. He was taken into custody and charged with having a weapon on school grounds as well as possession of a handgun by a person under 18-years-old.
WRDW-TV
‘I don’t even know what happened’: Questions loom on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy may offer more clues on the death of a 1-year-old in Aiken County, But for now, there may be more questions than answers. Authorities are investigating Friday’s death of Alexavia Aguirre. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, emergency medical crews responded to a call...
Comments / 0