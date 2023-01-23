Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed...
resourceworld.com
Freegold Ventures drills 3.83 g/t gold over 190.8 metres at Golden Summit, Alaska
Freegold Ventures Ltd. [FVL-TSX; FGOVF-OTCQX] reported results for an additional nine holes (7,753.5 metres) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit project, Alaska, through systematic drilling. With over 80 documented gold occurrences and three of the highest-grade historical producers...
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
fernleyreporter.com
Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says
Northern Nevada developers Roger Norman Sr. and Lance Gilman — who attracted major international companies like Tesla, Switch and Google to their Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park east of Sparks — announced plans for another major industrial park around Fernley more than a year ago. Tuesday on Nevada Newsmakers, Gilman...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
rockninefourthree.com
1/23/23 Death at Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground
Please see the below statement from Nevada Gold Mines. On the afternoon of January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:50 PM an incident at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Goldstrike Underground operation resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee and an injury to one other who was subsequently treated and released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved. Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured. Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Asks State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes. The action comes as a result of a motion introduced on Tuesday, January...
Fox5 KVVU
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
Underground storage may be a key for Western states navigating water shortages and extreme weather. Aquifers under the ground have served as a reliable source of water for years. During rainy years, the aquifers would fill up naturally, helping areas get by in the dry years. But growing demand for water coupled with climate…
How Sierra Nevada Record Snowpack Will Impact California Drought
The Sierra snowpack has reached nearly 250 percent of the average for this time of year.
KOLO TV Reno
450,000 Nevadans will see a reduction in ‘SNAP’ benefits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s ‘SNAP’, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps low-income Nevadans buy food. During the pandemic, the program gave recipients a second monthly payment. Now, three years later, those additional payments will end. Many recipients, like Thomas Brown, will take a big cut. His...
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
news3lv.com
High water users beware: New fine for using too much water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
krcrtv.com
Primary care provider shortage hits California; Northstate hospital aims to recruit more
REDDING, Calif. — Do you have a primary care doctor? If you do, you are one of the few who have one in California. More than 8 million California residents live in areas without enough primary care providers. According to new data from the Health Resources and Services Administration,...
Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […] The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.
