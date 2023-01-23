ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amargosa Valley, NV

Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Freegold Ventures drills 3.83 g/t gold over 190.8 metres at Golden Summit, Alaska

Freegold Ventures Ltd. [FVL-TSX; FGOVF-OTCQX] reported results for an additional nine holes (7,753.5 metres) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit project, Alaska, through systematic drilling. With over 80 documented gold occurrences and three of the highest-grade historical producers...
ALASKA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
rockninefourthree.com

1/23/23 Death at Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground

Please see the below statement from Nevada Gold Mines. On the afternoon of January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:50 PM an incident at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Goldstrike Underground operation resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee and an injury to one other who was subsequently treated and released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved. Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured. Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.
NEVADA STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Asks State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes. The action comes as a result of a motion introduced on Tuesday, January...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

450,000 Nevadans will see a reduction in ‘SNAP’ benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s ‘SNAP’, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps low-income Nevadans buy food. During the pandemic, the program gave recipients a second monthly payment. Now, three years later, those additional payments will end. Many recipients, like Thomas Brown, will take a big cut. His...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

High water users beware: New fine for using too much water

Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
COLORADO STATE
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
HILLSBORO, ND
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […] The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

