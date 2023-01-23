ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville shooting suspect sought, victim to face weapons charges

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following a shooting in Knoxville early Sunday, a suspected gunman remains at large while investigators say the victim will face weapons charges after his release from the hospital.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of London Circle around 3 a.m. Sunday where a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Torrance Jones, remains at large and faces one count of attempted second-degree murder and weapons charges. He is also wanted on domestic assault and robbery charges from an unrelated incident.

He is described as 5’8″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes. He is known to frequent Cagle Terrace, Walter P. Taylor Homes and the Harriet Tubman area, according to a KPD spokesperson.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. He faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

