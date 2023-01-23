Read full article on original website
Related
NJWWA wrestling poll shows key Hunterdon/Warren rumbles coming up
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Cherry Hill West over Northern Burlington - Wrestling recap
In a dual where every match contained bonus points, Cherry Hill West held off Northern Burlington, 41-39, in Columbus. Cherry Hill West (10-8) got pins from Juan Abalos (150 pounds), Nick Berckman (165), Anthony Horiates (190) and JoNathan Valentin (215), while also getting forfeit victories by Kristian Lenny and Ryan Schimpf.
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats Ferris, 46-32
JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Hoboken pulled away in the second half for a 46-32 boys basketball victory over Ferris on Tuesday. Lamir Boxley scored 15 points and passed for a pair of assists for Hoboken (10-6), which outscored Ferris, 27-14, in the second half. Ray Casey led the RedWings with eight rebounds, Simon Celiberti-Byam passed for a team-high five assists and Jasir Lane had seven points and six rebounds. John Skrivanich led Ferris with 16 points and Conroy Edwards had 10 points in the loss.
Hammonton defeats Absegami on dual’s final match - Wrestling recap
Heavyweight Serhii Chuhui won by tie-breaker (2-1) in the final match of the night, giving Hammonton a 36-33 victory over Absegami in Hammonton. Despite the thrilling conclusion, Hammonton (9-7) never trailed as it built an early 24-0 lead thanks to four consecutive pins by Justin Flood (106 pounds), Shane Way (113), Logan Walters (120) and Luca Giagunto (126).
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
Aletha Reynolds lead Bernards over Delaware Valley - Girls basketball recap
Aletha Reynolds led with 21 points while nailing three 3-pointers and going six of seven from the line as Bernards won, 50-35, over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Maggie Dolan delivered 18 points and went three of four from the line for Bernards (12-3), which led 25-20 at halftime. Elana Falkenstein...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race
Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
Grant paces Hackettstown past High Point - Girls basketball recap
Rylie Grant scored a team-high 16 points to lift Hackettstown past High Point 51-43 in Wantage for its fourth consecutive win. Kim Curcio added 14 points and Sadie Willis had 10 for Hackettstown, which went on a 15-7 run in the second quarter in an otherwise tight game. Hackettstown raised...
Girls Basketball: Price drops double-double as South Brunswick rolls North Brunswick
Cynai Price finished with a double-double as South Brunswick won big over North Brunswick 61-29, in Monmouth Junction. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Holy Cross Prep tops Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock scored 21 points to lead Holy Cross Prep as it defeated Pennsauken 54-34 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (10-6) held a 28-22 lead at the half and outscored Pennsauken 26-12 in the second half, including a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Luke...
Boys Basketball: Henry Hudson fends off Lakewood for one point victory
Henry Hudson held on in the end for a narrow, 43-42 victory over Lakewood, in Lakewood. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Egg Harbor edges out Middle Township - Boys basketball recap
DJ Germann led the way for Egg Harbor with 16 points as it defeated Middle Township 50-47 in Egg Harbor Township. Jay-Nelly Reyes also had 11 points with Jamil Wilkins tallying 10. Egg Harbor held a 22-19 lead at the half, with both teams scoring 28 points in the second...
Timothy Christian defeats East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Hannah McNulty recorded 14 points and five steals for Timothy Christian as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 43-25 in Piscataway. Timothy Christian (3-10) also pulled down 40 rebounds with Holly Medina leading the way with 13 while Leah McNulty had 11. Camila Garcia led East Brunswick Magnet (8-7) with 14...
Donte Dubose-Carter leads Nutley over Shabazz - Boys basketball recap
Donte Dubose-Carter nailed five 3-pointers in his 22 points as Nutley held on to an early lead to win at home, 56-54, over Shabazz. Erik Thompson sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points for Nutley (5-12), which opened with a 17-12 run and held on. Eugene Crossland put in a...
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap
Andrew Teicher led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Caden Flower sank four 3-pointers in his 15 points as Wayne Valley won at home, 45-34, over Passaic Valley. Wayne Valley (8-9) trailed 21-16 at the half but found a rhythm after the break to pull ahead. Passaic Valley is...
Hopewell Valley defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
John Michael Vlasac scored 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54-27 in Plainsboro. Hopewell Valley (7-8) took control early as it led 29-6 at halftime before outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25-21 in the second half. Milan Desai and Kevin Ellis added 11 points. Jahan Kulkarni and...
Girls basketball: Shuster leads Wayne Hills to victory over Bergen Tech
Siena Shuster led all scorers with 26 points and seven rebounds to lift Wayne Hills to a 49-32 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Shannon Tighe added eight points and 10 rebounds for Wayne Hills (13-1). Isabella Taveras led Bergen Tech (3-12) with 16 points, while Jackie Gunderman added seven.
Saddle Brook defeats Manchester Regional - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani scored 17 points to lead Saddle Brook past Manchester Regional 47-20 in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (12-3) took control early as it led 30-8 at halftime before outscoring Manchester Regional 17-12 in the second half. Saddle Brook also played strong defense as it held Manchester Regional (4-11) to single digits each quarter.
Hawthorne tops Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pablo Gonzalez led Hawthorne with 20 points as it defeated Pompton Lakes 68-44 in Hawthorne. Hawthorne (4-9) held a 36-17 lead at the half after an 18-7 run in the first quarter and an 18-9 run in the second. It outscored Pompton Lakes 32-28 in the second half. Dylan Cambian...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0