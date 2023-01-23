ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore Sports Network

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Northern Burlington - Wrestling recap

In a dual where every match contained bonus points, Cherry Hill West held off Northern Burlington, 41-39, in Columbus. Cherry Hill West (10-8) got pins from Juan Abalos (150 pounds), Nick Berckman (165), Anthony Horiates (190) and JoNathan Valentin (215), while also getting forfeit victories by Kristian Lenny and Ryan Schimpf.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats Ferris, 46-32

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Hoboken pulled away in the second half for a 46-32 boys basketball victory over Ferris on Tuesday. Lamir Boxley scored 15 points and passed for a pair of assists for Hoboken (10-6), which outscored Ferris, 27-14, in the second half. Ray Casey led the RedWings with eight rebounds, Simon Celiberti-Byam passed for a team-high five assists and Jasir Lane had seven points and six rebounds. John Skrivanich led Ferris with 16 points and Conroy Edwards had 10 points in the loss.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton defeats Absegami on dual’s final match - Wrestling recap

Heavyweight Serhii Chuhui won by tie-breaker (2-1) in the final match of the night, giving Hammonton a 36-33 victory over Absegami in Hammonton. Despite the thrilling conclusion, Hammonton (9-7) never trailed as it built an early 24-0 lead thanks to four consecutive pins by Justin Flood (106 pounds), Shane Way (113), Logan Walters (120) and Luca Giagunto (126).
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: No. 9 Chatham holds off Morristown to keep pace in Mennen race

Matt Nacinovich scored a goal and had three assists to lead Chatham, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Morristown at Mennen Arena in Morris Township. Chatham (10-2-4) improved its Mennen Division record to 5-1-1. That puts it in a tie for first place with Randolph, as each team has 11 points. Randolph, however, has two games remaining, while Chatham has one game remaining against Morris Knolls-Hills on Feb. 1.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap

Andrew Teicher led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Caden Flower sank four 3-pointers in his 15 points as Wayne Valley won at home, 45-34, over Passaic Valley. Wayne Valley (8-9) trailed 21-16 at the half but found a rhythm after the break to pull ahead. Passaic Valley is...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle Brook defeats Manchester Regional - Girls basketball recap

Ella Marchesani scored 17 points to lead Saddle Brook past Manchester Regional 47-20 in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (12-3) took control early as it led 30-8 at halftime before outscoring Manchester Regional 17-12 in the second half. Saddle Brook also played strong defense as it held Manchester Regional (4-11) to single digits each quarter.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne tops Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pablo Gonzalez led Hawthorne with 20 points as it defeated Pompton Lakes 68-44 in Hawthorne. Hawthorne (4-9) held a 36-17 lead at the half after an 18-7 run in the first quarter and an 18-9 run in the second. It outscored Pompton Lakes 32-28 in the second half. Dylan Cambian...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy