JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Hoboken pulled away in the second half for a 46-32 boys basketball victory over Ferris on Tuesday. Lamir Boxley scored 15 points and passed for a pair of assists for Hoboken (10-6), which outscored Ferris, 27-14, in the second half. Ray Casey led the RedWings with eight rebounds, Simon Celiberti-Byam passed for a team-high five assists and Jasir Lane had seven points and six rebounds. John Skrivanich led Ferris with 16 points and Conroy Edwards had 10 points in the loss.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO