2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page
BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
Man cited for assault in Reading
READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
Hartford hires new top cop
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford Wednesday announced they have hired a new chief of police after nearly a two-year search. Gregory Sheldon comes to Hartford from the Rutland City Police where he spent more than 21 years. He takes over for Phillip Kasten, who stepped down back in February 2021. Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail led the department before he left for a job in Barre last March.
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
Game wardens investigate bald eagle shot in Ludlow
Game wardens are investigating a bald eagle that was shot and killed on Lake Rescue in Ludlow. “All I can tell you right now is that it is an active investigation,” said Sgt. Carey Timothy on Jan. 24, decling to say more. A conviction results in $1,222 in fines...
Two arrested in Rutland drug sweep
RUTLAND — Two people were arrested in Rutland yesterday. Police say they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Baxter Street. Officers located suspected drugs and a firearm during the search. Police have charged Trevor Vandenburgh, 31, of Rutland, with drug-related charges. He was issued a...
Woman arrested for violation of conditions of release in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 23-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a 911 hang-up call at the Sugar House Motel at around 10:35 p.m. Police say that Tionna Young, of New Haven, violated her active conditions of release by...
Rutland Railroad 4-6-2 (Class K-1/2)
After World War I Rutland purchased a small batch of 4-6-2s to meet the demand of growing freight and passenger traffic brought on by the "Roarin' 20s" (and also to replace depleted power from the United States Railroad Administration control). The railroad listed these locomotives under the classification of K....
Hartford Police Department announces selection of new chief
HARTFORD, Vt. — A new police chief has been selected to lead the Hartford Police Department. Gregory Sheldon will take over the role of Hartford's top cop on Feb. 6, according to an announcement made by town officials. Sheldon spent the past five years as commander of the Rutland...
7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died
A 7-year-old Manchester boy whose father is facing several charges alleging abuse has died, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
Hanover car crash leads police to $25,000 worth of drugs
Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes her and comes forward with information about her whereabouts.
Springfield man charged with obstruction of justice
SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man is facing 22 counts of contempt of court following an incident in Springfield. On November 17, 2022, police say they began a partnered investigation with members of the Vermont Department of Corrections. According to the report, Travis Woodbury was remanded pre-trial to the SSCC...
Suspect sought after thousands of fentanyl pills found in rental car, police say
HANOVER, N.H. — More than 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 185 grams of methamphetamine were recently seized by Hanover police, who said they're now looking for a suspect in the case. Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes...
Police identify woman found deceased outside Rupert home
RUPERT — Police have identified a woman found deceased outside her home in Rupert on Saturday. Linda Eliason, 76, was located in the driveway of her residence on Sykes Hollow Road at around 6:20 a.m. Police say Eliason appears to have died from exposure to the elements following a...
Man arrested on warrant in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
