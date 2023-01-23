Read full article on original website
Hobby Lobby opening new store at Midland Mall this fall
MIDLAND, MI — Hobby Lobby is planning to open a new store in mid-Michigan. The big-box arts and crafts supplies retailer is joining the Midland Mall’s tenant lineup. Its new location is expected to open this fall, according to information posted on the mall’s website, www.shopmidlandmall.com. Hobby...
Former Saginaw bakery could soon become the city's latest marijuana dispensary
Hamilton Home Bakery on Gratiot Avenue closed its doors at the end of 2021. Premier Provisioning would like to transform the old building into its second dispensary in the city, but it sits 208 feet away from a city park and Saginaw's ordinance states marijuana establishments must reside 250 feet or more from public parks.
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
Grand Blanc’s Mintor Manor is All You Thought It Was and More
I have literally driven past this home for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Grand Blanc it was that "cool' house everyone was curious about. What did it look like inside? What would it be like to live there?. I'm talking about the stylish modern home on...
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Saginaw area boys roundup: Heritage chalks up long-awaited victory over Saginaw
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 24, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: HERITAGE 69, SAGINAW 46.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
After 0-43 stretch, Heritage changes everything with first win over Saginaw
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI – There will be no never.
What Does The Pink ‘X’ And Ribbon Mean On Grand Blanc Road Trees?
Driving down Grand Blanc Road over the weekend, I noticed several trees painted with pink "X" markings and wrapped in pink ribbon. It looked too random to be for a cause. Why are trees along Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc Township marked with pink spray paint?. At first, I...
Family-Owned Pot Shop Brings Big Business to Small Michigan Town
MichiGanja Highlight: Local Roots Cannabis Co. LAINGSBURG—There’s something wonderful about small town life, especially when that small town is in Michigan. That endearing sense of friendliness known as “Midwest Nice” is on full display across the state—but nowhere is it more obvious than within our smaller cities and towns.
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers
Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 23
The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Jeffery Bean, M.F.A., won the National Chapbook competition!. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Expand in Genesee Co. Updated: 1 hour...
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
Alleged robber of Saginaw Family Dollar tracked by K-9 through snow to nearby house
SAGINAW, MI — An Idlewild man is in the Saginaw County Jail after allegedly robbing a dollar store of speakers, then leading a path through the snow for a police K-9 to track him to a nearby house. Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Saginaw police responded...
Traffic Alerts for I-75, I-69 in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Traffic was slow moving Tuesday morning along parts of I-69 and I-75 in Genesee County. The 911 Center's website had a long list of alerts in Flint Township. It showed a crash just before 6:15 at I-75 south and I-69 east. There was also a reported...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
