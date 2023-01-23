ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Hobby Lobby opening new store at Midland Mall this fall

MIDLAND, MI — Hobby Lobby is planning to open a new store in mid-Michigan. The big-box arts and crafts supplies retailer is joining the Midland Mall’s tenant lineup. Its new location is expected to open this fall, according to information posted on the mall’s website, www.shopmidlandmall.com. Hobby...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Former Saginaw bakery could soon become the city's latest marijuana dispensary

Hamilton Home Bakery on Gratiot Avenue closed its doors at the end of 2021. Premier Provisioning would like to transform the old building into its second dispensary in the city, but it sits 208 feet away from a city park and Saginaw's ordinance states marijuana establishments must reside 250 feet or more from public parks.
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
gandernewsroom.com

Family-Owned Pot Shop Brings Big Business to Small Michigan Town

MichiGanja Highlight: Local Roots Cannabis Co. LAINGSBURG—There’s something wonderful about small town life, especially when that small town is in Michigan. That endearing sense of friendliness known as “Midwest Nice” is on full display across the state—but nowhere is it more obvious than within our smaller cities and towns.
LAINGSBURG, MI
Hyperallergic

As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers

Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 23

The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Jeffery Bean, M.F.A., won the National Chapbook competition!. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Expand in Genesee Co. Updated: 1 hour...
FLINT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role

SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Traffic Alerts for I-75, I-69 in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Traffic was slow moving Tuesday morning along parts of I-69 and I-75 in Genesee County. The 911 Center's website had a long list of alerts in Flint Township. It showed a crash just before 6:15 at I-75 south and I-69 east. There was also a reported...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy