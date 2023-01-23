Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Unusual Facts About Boston You Never KnewTed RiversBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
WJLA
Passenger busted in Boston for trying to take pot pie on plane
BOSTON (TND) — The TSA was apparently in a tizzy over what some officers found with a passenger getting ready to board a flight. Gotta give the security experts props for writing. (The upper crust at The National Desk appreciates that kind of stuff.) On the serious side, the...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
Whitman, Massachusetts Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
NECN
MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say
A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
Lowell men indicted for allegedly laundering drug proceeds in Mass., Virginia
A federal grand jury in Boston indicted four individuals, including two Lowell residents, for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and launder the proceeds in Massachusetts and Virginia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced Tuesday. Sathra Em of Lowell received two indictments, with one on...
17-year-old kidnapped Uber driver before carjacking another man, police say
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after police said he kidnapped a Massachusetts Uber driver before carjacking another man at a gas station Saturday. Dracut Police Department said the Tewksbury boy was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, armed kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon and armed carjacking.
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
Police: Mail carrier, delivery driver, attacked by dogs in Dedham last week
DEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities in Dedham are reminding pet owners to not leave their dogs unattended around couriers and postal workers after two people were attacked within the last week. The Dedham Animal Control says the victims were a USPS letter carrier and a UPS delivery driver. The severity...
School police forces are common in Texas and Florida. Is Boston next?
Police officers were removed from Boston's schools in 2021. A new recommendation could bring them back. Amid simmering debate over police officers’ presence in schools, an outside consultant is recommending that Boston Public Schools look into creating its own police department. The recommendation from the Council of Great City...
Somerville, state police join search for East Boston woman as loved ones demand more attention to case
The 41-year-old mother of two was last seen in Somerville on Nov. 26, according to police. Two months after Reina Morales Rojas was last seen — and less than two weeks since police publicized her disappearance — a crowd gathered outside the East Boston police station Tuesday to demand more action in the search for the missing mother of two.
Brockton man who dragged cop with car during chase sentenced to 6 years in prison
A Brockton man was sentenced to serve over six years in prison with three years of supervised release for dragging a federal police officer with his car after fleeing a traffic stop in Avon. In April 2022, Tykeam Jackson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding...
5 arrested in connection with Taunton stolen car police chase in Revere
Three adult males, an adult female and a juvenile female were arrested in connection with an overnight police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that led authorities through Boston Logan Airport’s highway ramps, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio. Just after midnight on Wednesday, a Massachusetts State Police...
Hey Pedestrians of New England: You Need to Kick This Annoying Habit
I ask, as there appears to be confusion. At least among pedestrians in New England. Imagine this: you’re on Boylston Street along the Boston Common, already saying your prayers as traffic whizzes by you as you attempt to back into a rare open parking space when you have to slam on the brakes.
MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend
BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Teens Busted In Robbery Of Allston Smoke Shop Attacked Police During Arrest: DA
Three teens were busted this week and charged with a robbery of an Allston smoke shop on Sunday before attacking officers when police tried to arrest them, authorities said. Kaylee O'Connor, 18, of Lynn, was charged in Brighton BMC Monday with unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a police o…
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Makes Scary Progress to Becoming a Human in Boston, Massachusetts
Whether you are ready for it or not, the future of robotics is here. I feel like I blinked and, BOOM, robots are just around the corner. Have you seen any?. A few months ago, I encountered my first robot on the streets of Manchester, NH. I think it was Amazon? Or some kind of package delivery...
Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar
BEVERLY, Mass — Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar. Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1