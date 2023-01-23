Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Frank Reich predicted to become Arizona Cardinals' next head coach
The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues and one site has offered up an interesting prediction for who could end up being the team's replacement for Kliff Kingsbury. Not Brian Flores. Not Sean Payton. Not Dan Quinn. Not Vance Joseph. ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Reports Of A "Rift" Between Miami Hurricanes And Chaminade-Madonna Coaches Are Being Refuted
Is there a strained relationship between the Miami Hurricanes and Chaminade-Madonna Prep? Reports of this have been refuted, Alex Donno reports.
Bills: Sean McDermott admits players may have been 'emotionally worn out' but 'not an excuse'
Speaking to reporters on Monday, a day after the Bills' 27-10 loss at Orchard Park, McDermott reflected on what could've contributed to the downfall of a team that had been tipped to win it all.
Miami Heat among NBA teams interested in swinging trade with New York Knicks
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching with the New York Knicks actively engaged in conversations with both buyers
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Brian Flores Running Favorite to Land NFC Head Coach Job
The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores after a year with the defense. Early in the offseason, he's a candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator openings, and is the running favorite to land one with the Arizona Cardinals. Flores...
Yardbarker
Commanders Interview Dolphins Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job
The Washington Commanders are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator. The team announced Monday morning that it was interviewing Miami Dolphins coach Eric Studesville for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Studesville, 55, has been a long-time respected coach in the NFL, having held a position on a staff...
76ers Rival Rumors: Miami Heat Looking to Trade for Knicks Wing?
The Knicks have placed Cam Reddish on the trade block. If the Miami Heat snag him, would that make a different impact on the 76ers and the Eastern Conference?
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd: Bills Need to Consider Getting Rid of Sean McDermott
Colin Cowherd: “The gap between the offensive head coaches and the defensive head coaches is getting wider. Sean McDermott wasn’t even playing checkers. Zac Taylor, the offensive coach who many doubted early— including myself, built a precise, quick passing game in the snow to protect his banged up offensive line, to move the sticks, and to keep Josh Allen off the field. Buffalo in the snow was throwing deep balls up the sideline, difficult, low percentage passes, and didn’t use Josh Allen’s legs at all it seemed until the second half. Buffalo has no offensive identity; they just have a really talented quarterback. They’re just calling plays. Sean McDermott has had six years and the offensive line is still a disaster. Andy Reid solved his offensive line issue in one offseason. What’s wrong with the offensive line? It’s still awful. The run game without Josh Allen is awful. There were eight coaches left last week and only one of them was a defensive coach. The gap to me is obvious. Sean McDermott didn’t adjust and had no offensive vision. Was Buffalo even prepared? Forget a second punch, they had no first punch. They draft and develop the defensive side of the ball well but offensive line, run-game… The further away Brian Daboll goes away the more of a mess this team is on the offensive side of the ball. I don’t know if Sean McDermott is the guy. What happened yesterday means something and you can’t brush it off. That was BAD. Yeah, the Cowboys lost but they seemed prepared, Buffalo didn’t at all and made no adjustments. Bills had 4x the penalties of Cincinnati, were dominated in time of possession, Buffalo only had 63 yards rushing, terrible on third down, and almost half the first downs of Joe Burrow. We know Burrow is great but that was an absolute coaching mismatch. No adjustments, no game plan, no identity, just calling plays. BAD look for Buffalo. It feels like the gap is getting wider between Buffalo, and Kansas City and Cincinnati.” (Full Video Above)
Nick Saban needs lightning strike in Alabama football OC hire. Another Brian Daboll would do | Goodbread
It's a big one, this long-anticipated opening for a new offensive coordinator that's suddenly occupying space on Alabama football coach Nick Saban's plate. Bigger than the DC hire, also pending. Bigger than the question of who will play quarterback this fall, which will capture the full attention of the Crimson Tide fan base in...
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Semaj Jackson Transfers from STA to American Heritage
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
Are Jets Getting Sneaky With Reported Offensive Coordinator Target?
The New York Jets have a big decision to make this offseason. In need of an offensive coordinator, New York will be tasked with hiring a coach that is either capable of reviving the career of Zach Wilson or ready to implement a new system for its next QB. Perhaps that’s the reason they have their eyes on ex-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Miami gets eighth transfer (on scholarship), this one an Iowa cornerback. They need him
The Hurricanes previously had three former cornerbacks transfer and 5-star Cormani McClain flip his commitment to Colorado.
Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect
Cale Fugate was a safety on the Spartans' last two state championship teams and even won District Player of the Year.
