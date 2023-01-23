Read full article on original website
Laurie Pierce-Pryor
2d ago
Murray is a punk, he has no clue how to be a class act like these QB's! Cardinals got rid of the wrong personnel, Murray arrogance is the team's problem!
Reply
4
Ur A Dumb Ass
2d ago
Murray is not an NFL QB!!! They need to either release him, or move him to another position on the field.
Reply
5
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
CBS Sports
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Bengals' Joe Burrow is 'one of the elites in the league'
Ben Roethlisberger typically likes to wait three seasons before making any declarations on a quarterback. While Joe Burrow's third season is technically not over yet, Roethlisberger is ready to declare the Bengals' 26-year-old quarterback as the real deal. A year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Burrow's continued...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
The Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a shaky performance from the offense, led... The post WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Look: Jimmy Johnson Used 1 Word To Describe Cowboys' Final Play Sunday
“What the heck was that?” The above quote came from San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw last night, describing the Cowboys'... unusual final play of regulation. Greenlaw's words were likely uttered by Dallas fans across the country, too, in the moments following the Cowboys' 19-12 loss ...
Frank Reich predicted to become Arizona Cardinals' next head coach
The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues and one site has offered up an interesting prediction for who could end up being the team's replacement for Kliff Kingsbury. Not Brian Flores. Not Sean Payton. Not Dan Quinn. Not Vance Joseph. ...
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first
The NFL Draft is approaching and many NFL teams need to strike gold on their pick in this year's first round
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for NFC Championship Game revealed
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not start Sunday’s NFC Championship Game even if he’s able to return to
The real story behind photo that shows ‘incident’ between Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy, cameraman
There is more to the story about Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s stiff-arm to a camera lens after their Divisional Round loss to the 49ers on Sunday. McCarthy came under fire overnight after he was photographed appearing to shove a cameraman while exiting the field at Levi’s Stadium. Following the incident, though, the cameraman took to Twitter to defend the 59-year-old coach, adding that the two met privately in the locker room. “Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,” Noah Bullard, a photographer for NBC 5 Sports, tweeted. “I can see how the photo appeared...
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for OC Bill O’Brien
Per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama football’s offensive coordinator is leaving the Crimson Tide to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the same position. While Belichick and the Pats look to fix their struggling offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for an offensive coordinator.
Sean Payton sweepstakes about to end in most boring way possible
Sean Payton’s candidacy for head coaching roles is about to come to a really disappointing end, if reports are to believed. Sean Payton appears to be interested in getting back to the NFL coaching world, but only if the job is right. So far, no such fit has presented itself according to NFL reports.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams
49ers LB Fred Warner had high praise of WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s performance in their Wild Card win over the Seahawks and thinks the receiver does “all the little things” to make him a great teammate. “I think he’s well-quipped,” said Warner, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports....
NFL Draft 2023: Giants get help for Daniel Jones in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
It was just a matter of time. ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. This year, the New York Giants are selecting at No. 25 after qualifying for the playoffs as a wild card and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the expectation is that Bengals QB Joe Burrow will reset the quarterback market on his next deal, which is currently paced by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at $50 million a year. ESPN’s Diana Russini says Bengals DC Lou Anarumo has had no teams reach...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5