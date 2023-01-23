ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 5

Laurie Pierce-Pryor
2d ago

Murray is a punk, he has no clue how to be a class act like these QB's! Cardinals got rid of the wrong personnel, Murray arrogance is the team's problem!

Reply
4
Ur A Dumb Ass
2d ago

Murray is not an NFL QB!!! They need to either release him, or move him to another position on the field.

Reply
5
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
New York Post

The real story behind photo that shows ‘incident’ between Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy, cameraman

There is more to the story about Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s stiff-arm to a camera lens after their Divisional Round loss to the 49ers on Sunday. McCarthy came under fire overnight after he was photographed appearing to shove a cameraman while exiting the field at Levi’s Stadium. Following the incident, though, the cameraman took to Twitter to defend the 59-year-old coach, adding that the two met privately in the locker room. “Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,” Noah Bullard, a photographer for NBC 5 Sports, tweeted. “I can see how the photo appeared...
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
FanSided

Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for OC Bill O’Brien

Per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama football’s offensive coordinator is leaving the Crimson Tide to reunite with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the same position. While Belichick and the Pats look to fix their struggling offense, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for an offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers LB Fred Warner had high praise of WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s performance in their Wild Card win over the Seahawks and thinks the receiver does “all the little things” to make him a great teammate. “I think he’s well-quipped,” said Warner, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports....
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the expectation is that Bengals QB Joe Burrow will reset the quarterback market on his next deal, which is currently paced by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at $50 million a year. ESPN’s Diana Russini says Bengals DC Lou Anarumo has had no teams reach...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy