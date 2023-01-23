ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Money

For first-time homebuyers who were pushed out of the market the last two years by surging prices and fierce competition, the new year may finally deliver the break they need to make a purchase. Though rising...
Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental

Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
C. Heslop

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Slide 1 of 11: Last year was a roller coaster for the housing market. At the beginning of the year, home values soared. But by December, higher mortgage rates and other factors had brought housing sales to a standstill in many places. As the calendar turns to 2023, the cooling in housing is likely to continue, according to Zillow. In a recent report on the state of housing in America, Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow, says: “This year’s hottest markets will feel much chillier than they did a year ago. The desire to move hasn’t changed, but both buyers and sellers are frozen in place by higher mortgage rates, slowing the housing market to a crawl.” So which markets will fare best? Zillow says the following places still offer “relative affordability and room to grow,” making them the hottest housing markets of 2023. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Tammy Emineth

When you purchase a home or any real estate your hope is that it will increase in its value over time which is called appreciation. Most homeowners own their home for 10-15 years and typically after this time, they hope to sell their home for profit. Home appreciation is important and affects the value of your home. All of this is dependent on how the market is at the time you intend to sell. it is an important part of homeownership. You want to understand what home appreciation is and how you can improve your home to build its appreciation.
Emerging solutions and reforms could finally give first-time buyers access to homeownership. For most families, a home is their single largest asset, a way to avoid the uncertainty of rising rents and ensure a more stable future by building and transferring wealth to their children. It’s why today, despite high prices and high mortgage rates, potential first-time buyers are still dreaming and searching for a home of their own. Even with all the hurdles, first-time buyers make up 45% of shoppers now, up from 37% last year.

