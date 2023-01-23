ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm coming Tuesday, but snow not likely

By Todd Demers
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A storm is brewing Tuesday night, but WREG Weather Experts say the event is not likely to feature snow around here.

Starting around rush hour Tuesday evening, the heaviest rain and thundershowers will move through the Memphis area, Todd Demers says.

But any snow and frozen precipitation is likely to remain to the north and west of our area. Most of the Mid-South will stay above freezing. Most areas will pick up between one-half and one quarter-inch of precipitation.

By the time most of us wake up Wednesday morning, the system will be gone, Demers said.

“It’s going to be an overnight event, it’s going to be light, and most of it’s going to be mostly rain,” he said.

Until then, enjoy the clear skies and great weather Monday.

