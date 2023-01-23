Read full article on original website
Related
Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?
Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
KATV
Bill that calls for year-round daylight saving time does not make it out of committee
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — A bill that called for year-round daylight saving time did not make it out of committee today after 20 lawmakers voted in a meeting on Wednesday, January 18th. The State Agencies and Governmental Affairs- House Committee had two bills on the meeting's agenda that concerned...
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
capcity.news
Senators consider removing gun-free zones in government following new legislation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In the upcoming weeks, lawmakers will once again consider legislation that would repeal gun-free zones in Wyoming governmental and legislative meetings. Sponsors of Senate File 135 want gun owners to be able to carry concealed firearms into local and state government spaces, which current state statute prohibits.
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
Senate Judiciary advances bill that would allow college students to carry on campus
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that has been proposed in previous sessions is again making its way through the West Virginia Legislature as the Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced the Campus Self-Defense Act, a bill that would allow college students to carry on campus. Current West Virginia law...
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Another Idaho House of Representatives committee bans testimony from people under age 18
The Idaho Legislature’s House Local Government Committee is now the second committee of the Idaho Legislature to prohibit public testimony from people under age 18. Committee Chairwoman Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, announced the policy change at the beginning of Tuesday’s committee meeting at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. Earlier this month, House Judiciary, Rules […] The post Another Idaho House of Representatives committee bans testimony from people under age 18 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
abovethelaw.com
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
KELOLAND TV
Schoenbeck strips Frye-Mueller of Senate committees
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller saw her committee assignments taken away Wednesday afternoon. She had been serving on the Senate Local Government Committee and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Each panel now is down to six members. Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck made the announcement...
Comments / 0