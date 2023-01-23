Most of the items within the average American household arrived there secondhand, new research suggests. In a recent survey of 2,000 respondents, 66% admitted that more than half of the items in their home were previously owned by someone else. Seventy-five percent also said they’re comfortable with the idea of buying a gently-used secondhand product in the future. Maybe that’s why almost two-thirds (63%) feel guilty tossing an item that “still has a little bit of life left in it,” or that could be passed on to another household. One in five (20%) even experience significant guilt every time they declutter, which for half...

