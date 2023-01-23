ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Grazzy wants to stop letting people use ‘no cash’ as an excuse to avoid tipping

Unfortunately, that also leaves many of us ill prepared to show gratitude, especially when traveling, to give a cash tip to the people cleaning our rooms or bringing your car around. Austin-based Grazzy wants to change that through its instant pay and tax compliance platform where people can leave tips...
New York Post

Most people feel guilty for throwing away sentimental items

Most of the items within the average American household arrived there secondhand, new research suggests.  In a recent survey of 2,000 respondents, 66% admitted that more than half of the items in their home were previously owned by someone else.  Seventy-five percent also said they’re comfortable with the idea of buying a gently-used secondhand product in the future.  Maybe that’s why almost two-thirds (63%) feel guilty tossing an item that “still has a little bit of life left in it,” or that could be passed on to another household.  One in five (20%) even experience significant guilt every time they declutter, which for half...
ABC Action News

The 'jerk' French bulldog: NY animal shelter says Ralphie will need a no-nonsense owner

Ralphie isn't your typical cuddly French bulldog. According to the Niagra SPCA, Ralphie is a jerk. The no-kill shelter posted information about Ralphie on its Facebook page in hopes of finding an owner for the dog. However, his caregivers said they wouldn't sugarcoat Ralphie's faults. "Ralphie is a terror in...
OK! Magazine

King Palm Launches Giveaway With Local Smoke Shops

Inspired by centuries-old smoking methods, King Palm has become one of the fastest-growing producers of handmade all-natural leaf wraps. King Palm’s pre-rolled cones are expertly crafted with sustainably in mind. The result is a growing fan base that relies on King Palm’s wraps as the most natural, cleanest option for a slow, smooth burn.In the new year, the brand reflects on its many successes, including numerous additions to their already impressive product line. This year’s flavors include new fan favorites like Strawberry Shortcake, Red Reign, and seasonal Pumpkin Cream. In contrast, new products like rolling papers have been introduced into...
ConsumerAffairs

Ross Stores recalls scented candles

Ross Procurement of Dublin, Calif., is recalling about 5,800 Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles. The product can combust while lit causing the glass container to break, posing fire and injury hazards. The firm has received five reports of candles combusting and the glass container breaking, including one report of...

