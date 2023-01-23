Read full article on original website
Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. DeSantis draws fire over rejection of course. Updated: 5 hours ago. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to...
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
Northwest Georgia issued Wind Advisory ahead of Wednesday’s Storm System
Floyd County Emergency Management & The National Weather Service – An incoming strong storm system will bring an increased risk for showers and embedded thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts as well as strong, gusty winds outside of any showers and thunderstorms beginning late tonight and persisting into early Wednesday afternoon.
Area has some storm damage
MANOR — Sunday evening storms and tornado warnings left damage across Ware County and into Bacon County, local emergency officials said. A Solar Food convenience store located at 6349 Valdosta Highway here lost its roof in the Sunday evening storm forcing it to close. Some dirt roads and highways experienced downed trees and washouts that left them nearly or totally impassible as late as Monday afternoon.
Damage in southeastern Coffee County caused by EF-1 tornado
Damage was reported in multiple counties across Southwest Georgia as storms moved through the area Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologists have confirmed that damage seen in southeastern Coffee County was a result of an EF-1 tornado. The survey crew found damage along the path to include a portion of a...
Afternoon thunderstorms arrive in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rain with storms will approach I-75 around 2-3 p.m., Highway 301 around 5-6 p.m., and then I-95 around 7-9 p.m. The front will move offshore after midnight.
Power outages in Big Bend, south GA
Here are the latest number of customers affected by power outages across South Georgia and Florida's Big Bend associated with severe weather on Wednesday.
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
EF-2 Tornado Confirmed Near Adel from Sunday
The tornado lasted for approximately eight minutes, traveled less than six miles, and the damage path had a maximum width of eighty yards. The tornado damaged homes, flipped mini trailers, moved parts of well-built metal buildings off their foundations, and also snapped and uprooted several trees in a neighborhood. The...
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
EF1 Tornado hit Alma Sunday Night
The National Weather Service of Jacksonville has confirmed that a tornado touched down northeast of Alma, near Bennett Still Highway in Bacon County. Initially, the tornado tracked northeastward for about 3 1/2 miles, crossing Dedge Farm Road and Mallard Road. The tornado then shifted east/northeastward passing Whip-poor-will Way and Crossing Oak Hill Church Road. It […]
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
EF-1 tornado damaged trees, mobile homes in Bacon County
BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An EF-1 tornado touched down in Bacon County on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. NWS said the tornado touched down around 6:32 p.m. just northwest of Alma and tracked for seven miles into Appling County. Emergency response leaders in Bacon County said...
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
Adel community comes together to help victims of an EF-2 tornado
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather, some are still reeling from Sunday’s EF-2 tornado that touched down in Cook County. Monday morning, residents who live on Kent Drive were devastated by property damage and no power. But now, the power is restored, and the area is a lot cleaner and safer, due to a lot of community effort and response.
Cook County tornado with 115 mph winds rated EF-2
National Weather Service meteorologists have rated damage seen in Cook County during storms Sunday. An EF-2 tornado touched down around 5:20 p.m. one mile north-northeast of the Cook County airport and lifted eight minutes later in Massee. Meteorologists say the tornado began just west of Interstate 75 before crossing through...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
American Humane deploys to Georgia in wake of devastating tornadoes
ATLANTA (AP) - American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has deployed to Georgia to help animals in need after multiple tornadoes displaced thousands of residents and their pets. American Humane’s Rescue Team, and the organization’s 50-foot rescue truck, traveled to Spalding County on Wednesday as part of a coordinated effort with the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition (NARSC).
