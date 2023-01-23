ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

WCTV

Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia

Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. DeSantis draws fire over rejection of course. Updated: 5 hours ago. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Northwest Georgia issued Wind Advisory ahead of Wednesday’s Storm System

Floyd County Emergency Management & The National Weather Service – An incoming strong storm system will bring an increased risk for showers and embedded thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts as well as strong, gusty winds outside of any showers and thunderstorms beginning late tonight and persisting into early Wednesday afternoon.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Area has some storm damage

MANOR — Sunday evening storms and tornado warnings left damage across Ware County and into Bacon County, local emergency officials said. A Solar Food convenience store located at 6349 Valdosta Highway here lost its roof in the Sunday evening storm forcing it to close. Some dirt roads and highways experienced downed trees and washouts that left them nearly or totally impassible as late as Monday afternoon.
WARE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Damage in southeastern Coffee County caused by EF-1 tornado

Damage was reported in multiple counties across Southwest Georgia as storms moved through the area Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologists have confirmed that damage seen in southeastern Coffee County was a result of an EF-1 tornado. The survey crew found damage along the path to include a portion of a...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

EF-2 Tornado Confirmed Near Adel from Sunday

The tornado lasted for approximately eight minutes, traveled less than six miles, and the damage path had a maximum width of eighty yards. The tornado damaged homes, flipped mini trailers, moved parts of well-built metal buildings off their foundations, and also snapped and uprooted several trees in a neighborhood. The...
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

EF1 Tornado hit Alma Sunday Night

The National Weather Service of Jacksonville has confirmed that a tornado touched down northeast of Alma, near Bennett Still Highway in Bacon County. Initially, the tornado tracked northeastward for about 3 1/2 miles, crossing Dedge Farm Road and Mallard Road. The tornado then shifted east/northeastward passing Whip-poor-will Way and Crossing Oak Hill Church Road. It […]
ALMA, GA
wtoc.com

EF-1 tornado damaged trees, mobile homes in Bacon County

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An EF-1 tornado touched down in Bacon County on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. NWS said the tornado touched down around 6:32 p.m. just northwest of Alma and tracked for seven miles into Appling County. Emergency response leaders in Bacon County said...
BACON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Adel community comes together to help victims of an EF-2 tornado

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather, some are still reeling from Sunday’s EF-2 tornado that touched down in Cook County. Monday morning, residents who live on Kent Drive were devastated by property damage and no power. But now, the power is restored, and the area is a lot cleaner and safer, due to a lot of community effort and response.
ADEL, GA
wfxl.com

Cook County tornado with 115 mph winds rated EF-2

National Weather Service meteorologists have rated damage seen in Cook County during storms Sunday. An EF-2 tornado touched down around 5:20 p.m. one mile north-northeast of the Cook County airport and lifted eight minutes later in Massee. Meteorologists say the tornado began just west of Interstate 75 before crossing through...
COOK COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
SAVANNAH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

American Humane deploys to Georgia in wake of devastating tornadoes

ATLANTA (AP) - American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has deployed to Georgia to help animals in need after multiple tornadoes displaced thousands of residents and their pets. American Humane’s Rescue Team, and the organization’s 50-foot rescue truck, traveled to Spalding County on Wednesday as part of a coordinated effort with the National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition (NARSC).
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

