ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James

‘ Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is. Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which... The post ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OREGON STATE
Penn State Football Adds Marques Hagans to Staff as Receivers Coach

A week after firing receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, Penn State has hired Marques Hagans as wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. Hagans heads to the Nittany Lion program after spending 11 seasons at his alma mater, Virginia, in a variety of roles. “We are excited to add Marques to...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Every Rutgers football player, basketball player to receive NIL deal in 2023 as part of collective, per report

The Knights of the Raritan name, image and likeness (NIL) collective plans to announce that every member of the Rutgers football and men's and women's basketball teams — including walk-ons — will receive an NIL deal in the 2023 calendar year, ScarletNation.com reports. The massive deal comes as “as a result of the collective’s funding, and complementary efforts of supporters, donors and the corporate community," per the announcement.
'Play with grit': How this Shore player became the state's No. 1 girls basketball scorer

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP – Based on her stellar first two varsity seasons, Devyn Quigley was expected to take another step forward with Manchester Township this winter. That was a given. Nobody expected her step forward would be this gigantic. A junior, Quigley routinely posts video game numbers. She has 11 double-doubles, nine 40-point performances and...
2022-23 Girls Basketball county & conference tournament brackets

Welcome to County Tournament season. The 2022-23 girls basketball season is flying by, and now, bragging rights are going to be stake around the state as County Tournaments are underway. With the first few brackets finalized and ready to begin play, keep this page bookmarked to find up-to-date brackets county...
MMU's Drury named Vermont's XC runner of the year by Gatorade

Mansfield Union High School senior Tess Drury has been named Vermont's girls cross-country runner of the year for the 2022 fall season, Gatorade announced Monday morning. Drury is the first girls runner in program history to earn the Gatorade award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high academic achievement and exemplary character. The 5-foot-4 Drury won...
