Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
BBC
Wynter Andrews: Trust failed in care of baby who died after 23 minutes
A hospital trust has pleaded guilty to care failures after the death of a baby in Nottingham. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecuted Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews. Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019 at...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
NHS trust declined care for vulnerable Black patient days before he died in police custody
An NHS trust declined to provide care for a vulnerable Black man days before he died in police custody while having a psychotic episode, The Independent has learnt.Godrick Osei, 35, died after being restrained by up to seven Devon and Cornwall Police officers in the early hours of 3 July 2022, after fleeing his flat and hiding in the cupboard of a care home in Truro.His family said he had been expressing “paranoid thoughts” and had called the police himself for help. He was arrested and died within an hour.Mr Osei had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, had suspected...
BBC
Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair
A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
Police chiefs told to check all officers by end of March after Carrick case
Police chiefs across England and Wales have been asked to have all officers checked against national police databases by the end of March in the wake of the “abhorrent” crimes of David Carrick.The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said its chair, Martin Hewitt, wrote to all chief constables on Friday, asking them to take “immediate action” and complete the checks by March 31.The Home Office ordered the checks after former Metropolitan Police officer Carrick admitted 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape.All police officers and staff in England and Wales will be checked against the Police National Database (PND)...
BBC
Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police
A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. While the 19-year-old - who was mixed race - was in hospital police gave his mother...
NHS safety watchdog sends warning over charging for GP appointments
Charging for GP appointments will worsen patient safety and drive more people to A&E, the head of a national safety watchdog has warned.Dr Rosie Benneyworth, the chief investigator for the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB), was responding to a suggestion by former health secretary Sajid Javid who said the present model of the NHS was “unsustainable”.He said “extending the contributory principle” should be part of radical reforms to tackle growing waiting times.But Dr Benneyworth said it would only drive more people to seek help from already overstretched services. She said: “I don’t want to be drawn into the politics around...
BBC
Mid Norfolk Railway wants to keep using old platform
A heritage railway wants permission to keep using a station platform after discovering it should have been removed decades ago. The temporary structure was installed at Wymondham Abbey Station in the 1990s, to allow the Mid Norfolk Railway to run tourist services from there. It was made from scaffolding, with...
NHS pay dispute shows no sign of ending as North West ambulance workers strike
Almost 2,000 ambulance staff have embarked on another day of strike action as the bitter dispute over pay for NHS staff shows no sign of being resolved.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that he is not able to “wave a magic wand” and that giving pay rises to striking staff would lead to money being taken away from “elsewhere in the NHS budget”.But he insisted that the Government would continue to “engage in dialogue with the unions”.It comes as almost 2,000 ambulance workers in the North West of England have begun a fresh strike.The GMB union said that paramedics,...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Mark my words: this will be the end of the NHS if the Tories have their way | Gordon Brown
They want a more privately funded healthcare system. It wouldn’t just be unfair, it makes no economic sense, says former prime minister Gordon Brown
BBC
Wiltshire dog shortlisted for UK's ugliest title
A Wiltshire dog has been shortlisted in a UK's ugliest dog competition. Two-year-old French bulldog Marnie, from Swindon, has made the top seven of the contest after being entered by her owner, Carli. The winner will receive a free makeover and photoshoot. On why she thinks Marnie has been shortlisted,...
Householders warned of cold-callers claiming to deal with toxic mould
Householders have been warned not to let “toxic mould” scammers into their homes following reports of cold-callers targeting deprived areas.Trading standards teams say fraudsters have been offering “free” surveys to check for mould, particularly in socially deprived areas.In some cases, scammers have then used pressure tactics to trick the householder into paying an “admin fee” of £50 to £250, which they claimed was necessary to secure a Government energy-efficiency grant.The scammers then failed to return to carry out the work, and victims were unable to contact them to get their money back.In other cases, the scammers have gone on to...
Comments / 0