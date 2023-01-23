Read full article on original website
Veteran grave site markers stolen from West Virginia cemetery
At least 13 bronze military grave site markers were removed and stolen from a West Virginia cemetery, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire
UPDATE (11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): The Kanawha County Assessor’s website says the owners are listed as WV 2020 Holding LLC. They say it is out of Jacksonville, Florida. The county has appraised the building at $1.2 million. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): An excavator has been brought in and the Regal […]
Fayette County roundup nets 5 people
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshal’s Service C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force performed a warrant round-up in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding the cooperative mission. Throughout Fayette County today, deputies and USMS...
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia offering reward for 2020 Beckley homicide
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Crime Stoppers of West Virginia is now offering a reward for a 2020 murder previously thought to be the result of a structure fire. The original crime happened on December 14, 2020, at 144 Brittnae Lane in Beckley. While responding to a structure fire, firefighters discovered the homeowner Richard Rice Jr. […]
Deputies: West Virginia House employee’s death investigated as murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a beloved House of Delegates employee is being investigated as a murder, and detectives are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case. According to the KCSO, Edward “Eddie” Belcher II, 63, of Malden, was found dead by […]
Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
Barboursville police: Warrants obtained for several suspects after stolen property found
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Barboursville police said warrants were obtained for suspects over the weekend and several pieces of stolen property were recovered after an investigation started when police stopped a stolen utility terrain vehicle. Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an officer stopped a side-by-side UTV...
West Virginia man to serve up to 17 years for strangulation, hitting deputy’s cruiser
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County man was sentenced on Tuesday on several charges stemming from a 2020 pursuit. Michael Oakes, of Cross Lanes, will serve up to 17 years in prison for strangulation, fleeing while DUI, and fleeing the scene. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Metro 911 received a call regarding a disturbance in […]
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
Three inmates treated after weapon and contraband found at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Three inmates are receiving medical care after Southern Regional Jail guards found a handmade weapon and other contraband inside the jail. According to Andy Malinoski, spokesperson for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff responded Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to reports of possible contraband in the jail. Malinowski said guards secured […]
Deputies seeking public's help after military grave sites vandalized in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help after they said more than a dozen military grave sites were vandalized in Fayette County. At least 13 bronze military grave site markers were removed and stolen from a cemetery in Page, West Virginia, earlier this month, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper
GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
Fire devastates Charleston apartment building, displaces at least 35 residents
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Demolition crews are planning to work through the night to tear down the Regal apartment building in Charleston after a devastating fire collapsed the roof of the structure and displaced at least 35 residents Wednesday evening. Eyewitness News was on scene to provide live coverage...
Kanawha deputies seeking public's help in homicide investigation after man found dead
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a man was found dead last week in Malden. Edward Belcher II, 63, of Malden was found dead about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a home along Distribution Drive, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said during a news conference Monday.
Officials: Man accused in Huntington double murder pleads not guilty
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man charged in a double murder investigation in Huntington pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to the Cabell County Clerk’s Office. Marcellas Mitchell is charged with two counts of murder after two people – Andrea Burnette and Terence Holmes – were found with gunshot wounds to the head in Burnette’s home in May 2021.
Man cited after loaded handgun found at W.Va. International Yeager Airport checkpoint
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Clay County man was cited after he was stopped with a loaded handgun at West Virginia International Yeager Airport checkpoint Monday, officials said. A .45 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets and one in the chamber was found in the man’s luggage, according to...
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
BECKLEY/ JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offered new details Monday regarding the turn of events that led to the death of a man in Summers County. According to the complaint, officers were originally called to Streeter Creek in Summers County...
