Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire

UPDATE (11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): The Kanawha County Assessor’s website says the owners are listed as WV 2020 Holding LLC. They say it is out of Jacksonville, Florida. The county has appraised the building at $1.2 million. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): An excavator has been brought in and the Regal […]
Fayette County roundup nets 5 people

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshal’s Service C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force performed a warrant round-up in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding the cooperative mission. Throughout Fayette County today, deputies and USMS...
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia offering reward for 2020 Beckley homicide

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Crime Stoppers of West Virginia is now offering a reward for a 2020 murder previously thought to be the result of a structure fire. The original crime happened on December 14, 2020, at 144 Brittnae Lane in Beckley. While responding to a structure fire, firefighters discovered the homeowner Richard Rice Jr. […]
Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
Three inmates treated after weapon and contraband found at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Three inmates are receiving medical care after Southern Regional Jail guards found a handmade weapon and other contraband inside the jail. According to Andy Malinoski, spokesperson for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff responded Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to reports of possible contraband in the jail. Malinowski said guards secured […]
Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper

GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
Officials: Man accused in Huntington double murder pleads not guilty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man charged in a double murder investigation in Huntington pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to the Cabell County Clerk’s Office. Marcellas Mitchell is charged with two counts of murder after two people – Andrea Burnette and Terence Holmes – were found with gunshot wounds to the head in Burnette’s home in May 2021.
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
