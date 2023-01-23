ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muldrow, OK

18-year-old Arkansas teen killed in Oklahoma crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

MULDROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A crash that claimed the life of an Arkansas teenager is under investigation.

Around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along OK-101, north of Muldrow.

OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied

Investigators say a 2001 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 18-year-old Shilah Carrillo, hit a bridge before rolling 1/2 times onto its top and coming to rest off the roadway.

Carillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

