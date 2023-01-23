ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
WausauPilot

Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
DENVER, CO
Boston Globe

Celtics drop 2nd-straight following 9-game win streak 98-95 in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night. Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kuzma, Beal Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Mavericks in Dallas

The Washington Wizards earned a big-time road victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The Wizards defeated the Mavericks 127-126 despite a big 41-point night from Mavericks’ Superstar Luka Doncic. There was some controversy at the end of the game when Luka Doncic missed a free throw with 12.5 seconds left. Doncic then bumped alongside the sideline and the play was challenged. Kuzma missed the first free throw and then made the second to put the Wizards up for good. Wizards’ Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke postgame regarding the controversial play and his team’s overall play.
DALLAS, TX

